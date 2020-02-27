Making a morning drive back to York from South Dakota, we had fog, with about 150 feet visibility, for two hours.
I turned on our car fog lights and turned on our low beam headlights. Most of the cars or pickups we met or saw, in the fog, only had their daytime running lights on. No headlights or fog lights.
Daytime running lights means that no tail lights are on in the rear of your vehicle. Visibility became less than 150 feet in some low areas and without taillights your chance of getting hit in the rear is very real.
Turn your lights on and slow down.
John Linn, York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.