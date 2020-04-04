Editor,
TC Energy (formally TransCanada), our self-described “good neighbors” from the north have decided to begin construction of Keystone XL in April despite the restrictions placed upon the people of the United States in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Alberta province Premier Jason Kenney has said in so many words that the economy of Alberta is more important than the pandemic. This assertion coupled with TC Energy’s intent to start construction of the pipeline in April, with its attendant influx of Canadian construction workers to the United States while we are under COVID-19 restrictions shows once again that the “good neighbors” are not so good after all.
From TC Energy’s perspective it’s probably their best time to begin construction on a highly contentious piece of Canadian infrastructure. The opponents of the project along with everyone else are being told to stay home by their president. A group of ten people standing six feet apart in objection to Keystone XL and its construction would certainly have a lesser effect than would a protest action in normal times.
Once again, as usual, our “good neighbors” found the means to have it their way at our expense. It doesn’t matter which side of the pipeline issue you are on, how can anyone think that this specific point in time is right to start construction?
Maybe you have to be Canadian.
Kevin and Shannon Graves
Bradshaw
