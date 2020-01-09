Editor,
Congressman Adrian Smith released a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 7, following the sighting of drones of unknown origin in Colorado and Nebraska. The statement says in part, “We must protect the privacy and property rights of Nebraskans.”
Smith’s sudden concern with the property rights of Nebraskans is in stark contrast to his blatant disregard for the property rights of those same Nebraskans who, under threat of eminent domain, have been forced by TC Energy (formally TransCanada) to sign unfair and perpetual easements during the company’s 10-year fight to get Keystone XL in the ground. Is it possible that the congressman’s concern arises not simply from the violation of property rights, but is tempered by just exactly who is doing the violating?
Kevin and Shannon Graves, Bradshaw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.