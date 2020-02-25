As 2020 unfolds, there are many opportunities to be involved in our political process.
One of the simplest options is to complete the 2020 census. By April 1st, every home should receive information on how to complete the census by phone, online, or by mail. You can also work for the census, earning $17.50/hr in York County. Visit 2020census.gov for more information, or to apply for a job. The census is an important part of our country that only happens every 10 years.
In addition, 2020 is an election year. We have the opportunity to vote for our President, our U.S. Senator, and our representative to the U.S. House. I urge you, regardless of your party, to be part of the process. You can volunteer for the candidate of your choice, even locally, for mayor, city council, school board, etc. You can get involved with your local party, and help multiple candidates at once. The York County Republican Party’s county convention is March 10th, everyone is welcome. We will meet upstairs in the downtown Henderson State Bank building at 7PM. If you’re interested in being a delegate, register at the courthouse by March 1st. If you’re interested in running for office, and need information, please reach out to me.
We have the opportunity to help make our country, state, and city even better and to help grow our community. Make the decision to get involved, and make 2020 a great year.
Sincerely,
Stephen R. Postier, York County GOP Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.