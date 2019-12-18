Dear Mr. Grinch,
Well, you didn’t steal Christmas this year, what you did take was my neighbor’s copper wiring from his pivot, which happens to be just a half mile from my home.
This is just what we farmers need is another expense to add to the low prices for our crops.
I sure hope whoever you are, you have a very Merry Christmas!
Barbara S. Ehlers,
York County
