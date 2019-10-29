To the editor:
A shout out to Steve Marik and the entire YNT sports team for their continued coverage of area sports in the Greater York area. In particular, I want to say ‘Thank You’ for your wonderful coverage of the York Dukes Boys Tennis Team this fall. All the great photos and stories covering this past season are much appreciated. Having this type of coverage by a local paper is great for the communities in their support of the schools.
I also want to say how awesome it was to see the support from the York fans at the State Tennis meet as they cheered the boys on to the Championship! A special ‘Thank You’ to our new AD Tyler Herman on being there both days to live out the moments with the team. Your support is appreciated!
Go Dukes!
Chad Hammer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.