It is my understanding that the Upper Big Blue NRD is considering requiring ag producers to use inhibitors with their fertilizer applications.
I looked up N-Serve, a recommended inhibitor on Google and found out the following information:
1. Flammable liquid and vapor
2. Harmful if swallowed
3. May be fatal if swallowed and enters airways
4. Causes skin irritation
5. May cause an allergic skin reaction
6. May cause respiratory irritation
7. May cause drowsiness or dizziness
Precautionary statements include:
Prevention
Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
Keep container tightly closed.
Use ground and bond container and receiving equipment.
Use explosion-proof electrical/ventilating/lighting equipment.
Use non-sparking tools.
Take action to prevent static discharges.
Avoid breathing dust/fumes/gas/mist/vapors/spray
Wash skin thoroughly after handling
Do not eat, smoke or drink when using this product
Contaminated work clothing should not be allowed out of the workplace
Wear protective gloves/productive clothing/eye protection/face protection
Additional things I took from the website: N-Serve is incompatible with acids oxidizers. Also avoid contact with metals such as aluminum alloys, magnesium and magnesium alloys.
Talking with producers who have used this product, they noted that it is corrosive to their equipment, damages gauges, etc.
This is what our NRD wants producers to expose themselves to.
Carcinogenicity, for the active ingredient kidney effects and/or tumors have been observed in male rats.
Stan Boehr
Henderson, Neb.