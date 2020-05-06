The upcoming elections will be here soon.
Please vote for Sheila Hubbard, my friend for many years, for the NPPD Board. Sheila has been an abundant amount of energy and will work to provide an intelligent and practical view to help keep NPPD up-to-date and our power resources a priority.
As you may know, Sheila has always been a hard worker and has invested herself to help others around her. Over the years she served others as a teacher, counselor, professional mediator, 4-H leader, religious education teacher and member of York City Council.
Please vote for Sheila for the NPPD board. She will be on our side – the side of affordable and reliable electricity for our area.
Sincerely,
Debra J. Anderson
Marquette
