I would like to acknowledge Student Columnist Wyatt Nun on his column on Thursday, “Sing Like You Think No One Is Listening.”
It was very well written and it gives a good insight into never giving up. He described his love of singing and what a challenge it has been for him. He also shared how his teacher Mr. Kaye-Skinner has had so much ingenuity in directing all his students and how he goes about helping the students.
It was very interesting, insightful, amusing, well written captured my attention.
Kudos to you, Wyatt Nun!
Judy Thomas, York
