I encourage voters to check out Matt Innis at mattinnis4senate.com.
I heard him speak with Scott Voorhees on KFAB last week. I was impressed with how he handled himself in the interview and with the positions he supports for the benefit of Nebraskans. He’s a strong supporter of agriculture, favors term limits, is pro Trump and 100% pro-life!
He doesn’t appear to be another obstructionist, for which we have far too much of in Washington right now.
Again, check out Matt Innis. I believe he’ll make a great representative for Nebraska
Matthew Leif, York
