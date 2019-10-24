Dear editor,
This is in regard to the story about world traveler Jean Bolton in the Silver Salute.
I first knew Jean when we were students at NWU. I recall we attended the capping ceremony for Bryan Memorial nurses at which Joan Weber Harry received her cap.
Jean was blessed with a bounty of a lovely shade of naturally curly red hair. It must have attracted her share of admirers.
In one of the foreign countries, she met a young man of sun-tanned skin. He was enchanted with her beautiful hair. This resulted in a pleasant memorable time together. It was another fun thing for a single gal world traveler.
Bernice Mason,
York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.