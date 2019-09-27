Dear editor,
The past six weeks I have attended three Upper Big Blue NRD meetings because we have an ill-informed staff and board trying to push another regulation on to the farmers in the UBB NRD (Upper Big Blue NRD).
The governor has asked if we see a waste of taxpayer money, we should let our senator know or him. I have been in contact with Senator Kolterman because I feel that the UBB NRD is wasting our tax money.
These are the reasons I feel this way:
1. In the last 10 years, they moved from a perfectly good building to a new multi-million dollar building in north York.
2. They have 17 ill-informed board members that are not term limited. Some of these people have been on the board since the UBB NRD existed. It would seem to me that the taxpayer would be better served if we had a seven person board that was voted in by areas like the county commissioners. Seventeen people on the board is totally ridiculous. I feel the farm economy will take care of the nitrate problem. I feel 90% of the farmers I know are trying to raise the best crop with the least amount of inputs.
3. It would seem that UBB NRD is over-staffed as they are looking for more regulations. Now I am not one that is looking for more regulations but I would suggest that every domestic well in the district should have the water checked every three to five years to see what the nitrate level is and whether it’s going up or down. We are all interested in good clean drinkable water.
I feel the NRD is in need of a good house cleaning so they can get back on track to educating and cost sharing improvements, both urban and rural. We need to remember every taxpayer’s dollar needs to spent wisely in these times.
Sincerely,
Cleon Schwartz, McCool Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.