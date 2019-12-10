It was so interesting to read Bernice Mason’s letter in the Nov. 29th YNT (regarding memories of Pearl Harbor).
How true it is that not many of us still alive 78 years later remember that day. I was only three years and seven days old on that horrible Sunday morning, so I have no recollection of that day.
I still remember what my mother was wearing the day we walked across the yard when she received the news that her only brother was “seriously wounded in action.” News didn’t travel as fast then as it does in this cyber world. It came in the form of a telegram to my grandfather John T. Richert who lived on a farm five miles north of Utica.
One thing I do remember about during the war time was in 1944 as a first grade pupil in Dist. 56 in Seward County (which was just 1.5 miles east of my boyhood home on the east side of York County) was the contribution us school children had to make to the war effort. Every fall I am reminded of it when we see the milkweed plants with pods growing along the roadside. We picked those pods and took them to school. The insides of those pods were used to make coats and vests to help keep servicemen warm.
Later my uncle returned from the war, married a neighborhood girl who was a nurse in the army, and she will soon celebrate her 100th birthday. God’s blessings Aunt Verna and to all the GREATEST GENERATION and veterans everywhere who have contributed to the war effort.
Raymond Luebbe
York
