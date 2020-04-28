Dear Readers,
Please vote for Bob Cooper for your Nebraska Public Power Director. Bob has the experience necessary to do a great job of being your District #7 Director. His career working for Perennial Power and as the past Safety Director for Nebraska Rural Power Association gives him the working knowledge to represent everyone’s best interests.
Now is not the time to elect someone without that working knowledge in the ever changing electrical business.
Please support Bob Cooper as you have me.
Sincerely,
Ken Kunze,
York
NPPD Director
for District #7
