My wife and I area new residents of York, having moved here from Omaha in September.
We were present at the discussion of the “New Life Place” transitional housing facility being considered for the property at 605 East Ninth in York.
Our interest in this controversy was piqued by our daughter who is a York resident living less than a block from this proposed facility. She has two children, aged 5 and 7, and she has great concerns about this facility. The first concern she has is the seemingly surreptitious manner in which this facility is being moved forward. The lack of community input which was very aptly pointed out during the Q & A by Mr. Sorgenfrei. Other questions I have for the proponents of this facility are: what are the ages of the proposed “residents?” What is the criminal profile of these people? Do they get ”placed” in the transitional program, or do they make application for such placement? What requirements do they have to have met in order to be considered for this, or is it simply they have served half their sentence and must be released due to the ridiculous “good-time” laws on the books?
Additionally, I would like to know what is the history of the organization running this transitional housing facility? How long have you been in existence? What is your track record regarding the success/failure of your particular organization? Are you doing better than the “national” statistics you quoted during the conversation, or are you simply relying on the national stats because you don’t have much of a track record?
I understand that there may be a need for facilities of this kind all over the country, yet at the same time, the sensibilities of the communities in which they will be residing must be taken into consideration. In addition, the city must be sure that this type of facility is legally entitled to be there. Zoning, safety regulation, law enforcement, etc. must all be involved in this endeavor, as well as involvement of the community.
In summary, I was very dissatisfied by the amount of information presented during the meeting last night and hope that before plans for this facility are finalized that the community will have greater opportunity to he heard, question and hopefully contribute to the discussion, and placement.
Rick Will, York
