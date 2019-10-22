Dear editor,
This is not a letter I really want to write but I feel the people that live in Hays Township are being treated unfairly.
I have lived for over 70 years and I believe our roads are in the worst condition I have ever seen. Two times I have gotten stuck right in the middle of the road pulling a stock trailer. One of our trucks went over an intersection that was so rough it bounced the battery out of the case and disintegrated it.
I feel that York County has real good equipment. Most of it is state of the art. We pay higher taxes every year so I don’t think it is lack of money to buy gravel.
I feel there are three or four things wrong.
1. Many of the road maintainers do not have the ability to pull a drag. Why would you spend $250,000 on a machine that can’t pull a drag? I feel pulling a drag would do a lot of good.
2. Lack of operator education. You can’t pull dirt from the edge of the road and cover the base and have a decent road after a rain.
3. The gravel and rock needs to be in the road and not in a pile by the edge of the road.
4. I don’t like only a 4-day work week. Sometimes you lose a day due to the weather conditions.
I went to a commissioners’ meeting last week but I was not allowed to say this to them because of some rule they have.
I want to add, before you think that all I do is complain, the road department did an excellent job of snow removal last winter.
There is no reason these roads can’t be better if you work on the bad spots and leave the good roads alone.
Sincerely,
Cleon D. Schwartz, McCool Junction
