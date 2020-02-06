I am writing on behalf of the beautiful York City Auditorium, a place where my original church was located.
I was in the eighth grade in 1943 when York College initiated the basketball court. They won their college conference that year with two great York players, Wayne and Jim Kaeding. Let’s not forget our own Dr. Harold Nordlund. He was a member of the York High 1944 Class B State Championship team. It would be great if York could again play one home game each year at the auditorium.
The Crossroads Conference has loved to play basketball and volleyball there for years. Fans come from all over this area. York allowed Fairmont Air Base to play there and I watched one of the best games in my life played there. Fairmont was playing Lincoln Air Base and Lincoln had a Harlem Globetrotter named Goose Tatum. Lincoln played it straight for three quarters and then the Goose took over with his antics and they just overwhelmed Fairmont.
The building has been home to so many events, including the USO Room. Many York girls met their future husbands there at one of the weekly dances. In the late 40s, Pete Frandsen was in charge of entertainment for the York Chamber of Commerce. They hosted many great bands, such as Sammy Kaye, Tommy Dorsey and others. Fans came from far and wide and loved them.
The building has hosted the annual York Auto Show, with all the new models, the annual Home Show, Sertoma soup suppers, York Rotary Travel Series, Boy Scout auctions, large estate auctions and many large funerals, family gatherings and receptions. One might have a teary eye remembering walking down the aisle at graduation to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
The York Jaycees were active with the Miss York Pageants and one year hosted the Miss Nebraska Pageant. It was very festive and Governor Nobby Tiemann was in attendance.
There are so many good memories at the auditorium. It would be a shame if York could spend millions on other venues and at the same time neglect the upkeep of this grand old edifice. Let’s keep it!
Sincerely,
Gordon B. Fillman, York
