We have been back in school for about two months now, and I have learned many things about York as a school, and York as a community.
I have learned:
• The students here are fantastic. Even before school began, as I met a few students, I could tell this community raises good kids. From day one of the school year, it was easy to see that our students are polite, courteous, overall great kids.
• The teachers and staff are tremendous. All our team-members really do behave like a team.
• I have never worked with a better administrative team. I would say our team could complete with any in the state. It is a great feeling to be a member of such a great team, and an honor to be chosen to be a part of the administration at YPS.
• The community of York is very positive, involved, supportive, encouraging, and welcoming. My family is very happy to be here.
Thank you for making my first months at my new job very rewarding!
Jason Heitz
Principal, York High School
