To the Editor:
It’s time for our state’s corn industry to take a stand and say “enough is enough.” In the last three years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been destroying ethanol demand by granting waivers to oil refineries. These 85 waivers have eliminated over four billion gallons of biofuel demand nationwide!
In a state that ranks second in ethanol production and third in corn production, our local economies are under attack. Within 40 miles of York, there are four ethanol plants which provide an important market for our locally produced grain. President Trump promised American farmers that he would restore the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and account for all waived gallons of ethanol. The EPA’s most recent proposal falls short of this promise.
We have one more chance to urge the EPA to reverse course and follow the law. There is an open comment period through November 29th where you can submit comments to the EPA telling them to follow the law and account for all waived gallons of ethanol. It only takes a couple of minutes and could have an impact on the future of our ethanol industry. Please go to www.nebraskacorn.gov for additional information and to submit your comments today.
Boyd Stuhr, Jr.
Nebraska Corn Growers Association Board Member
