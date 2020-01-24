Your presence is needed!
Legislative Bill 911, which would create the much needed Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery located in Grand Island is now scheduled to be heard next Thursday, Jan. 30, in the afternoon.
Here is the link to the legislative calendar: www.nebraskalegislature.gov/calendar/hearings.php?day=2020-01-30.
The hearing will be held in front of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which meets in Room 1507 in the state capitol building.
We need to have as many supporters of LB 911 present as possible. For those who will be attending the hearing and do not wish to testify, there will be a legislative sheet available for you to sign showing your support.
If you would like to submit a letter of support but not testify, the letters must be submitted to the committee by 5 p.m., the day prior to the committee hearing. You can submit letters electronically to tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, and request that they be part of the record for LB 911.
Donald Shuda – Hall, Howard, Nance, Sherman County Veteran Service Officer
