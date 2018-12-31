‘Twas the day after Christmas, a break from the stress; not a student was studying or taking a test!
For high school students, Christmas vacation is a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of school and activities. With Finals Week over and a new year just around the corner, it’s time to relax and enjoy good food, time with family, and of course, freedom from school.
It seems like Christmas vacation gets shorter every year, and this year is no different. However, this year’s vacation and finals schedule became quite a controversy. Traditionally, the upper-classmen are finished with finals by Friday, but this year, a scheduling change made Finals Week one day longer for several of my classmates.
The change did not go unnoticed; in fact, it was the subject of several class discussions.
Another discussion-worthy topic not yet breached is the fact that the two last--and perhaps most difficult--questions on the Physics final included naming the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and drawing cartoons. Finals Week also means that all of my one-semester classes are over, including composition, political science, and trigonometry. My classmates and I practically had steam coming out of our ears after the trig final, but we were very happy to be finished with the class and our teacher’s most dreaded trig lesson known as “the game”.
Along with Christmas vacation comes a break from homework and activities, which means that there is plenty of time to have fun. Watching movies is one of my favorite things to do over break, along with eating some buttered popcorn. My family and I enjoy watching Christmas classics like Home Alone, Elf, Christmas Vacation, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. I am also looking forward to going to the new Transformers movie, which I hope comes to York soon. Christmas break also means that it is time to enjoy the great food left over from various family gatherings. For me, this means raiding the pan of Butterfinger dessert. The cold winter weather is also a good excuse to enjoy a cup of hot cocoa with some marshmallows, or in my little brother’s case, a cup of marshmallows with some hot cocoa. One of the best parts of Christmas vacation this year is the fact that there are no early mornings for two weeks, which means that I can finally catch up on the hours of sleep I missed with homework, studying for finals, and early morning practices for show choir and academic decathlon.
As the new year approaches, many of my classmates and I will listen closely for the official weather prediction made by York High School’s geometry teacher and “meteorology expert” as to whether some snow could prolong our Christmas break. While it is unfortunate that Christmas break only lasts a few short days, I am glad to know that I am only three semesters away from college. The first half of my junior year has gone by very quickly, and I hope that the second does as well. As I settle down for a long winter’s nap, I am very thankful for a few days of peace on earth before returning to the grind of high school.