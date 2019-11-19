We all reach plateaus and valleys throughout our lives; however, the point of these is to continually rise while going through them.
If we do this, our valleys will always be higher than our previous plateaus and our plateaus will always reach new limits. While on this journey of equally meaningful peaks and valleys, we cannot force comprehension on ourselves or others. Comprehension simply unfolds with time and deep reflection or it does not. But when comprehension authentically occurs, that’s the most compelling starting place one can reach. It embodies such great momentum that it cannot be stopped once it has set understanding in motion. It is a completely aware, enlightened direction that has not limits.
All these thoughts come to mind as I reflect upon meeting people time and again who say they prefer to be, “non-confrontational.” I get that. It’s a deeply emotional issue. Oftentimes in rural communities and on farms we are raised to be humble, nice, agreeable and almost self-sacrificing when these good attributes take an oppressive form.
I am exploring alternative ways of thinking that are still humble and gracious, but also strong and effective.
Being a “confrontational” person does not mean you are cruel, argumentative, or looking for a fight. Confrontational means just that, willing to confront. If what you are wanting to confront has a goal attached that is positive, your confronting of it is also a positive process.
Here’s an example that is prevalent in ag country. I know this, because I’ve been told this by some peers my age (in their 40s) who are caught in what can be a disorienting position at times – you’re not in charge of the farm because mom or dad or grandpa or grandma are still in charge, but you have reached an age and have the skillsets to be in charge.
The confrontational portion of this story can go various ways. You can be angry you are not in charge yet and stomp off and pout after a day of doing the hard work on the farm and try and solve the problem that way. Or, you can just blow up at dad or grandpa one day and drive a deeper wedge. Or, you can do all of that (because everyone has acted in ways, they wish they would not have) and then you can circle back and begin a constructive discussion.
Sometimes it is just muttering a few words, “Hey dad, I am not sure if you knew this or not, but I feel oppressed by the situation here. I want what is best for the farm, but I don’t think my voice is being heard. Can we talk about that?”
You may get a grunting reply the first time you ask these types of questions. Dad may walk away at first. But, in a great amount of cases, you are going to plant a valuable seed in dad’s mind. It may be a small seed, but nonetheless, it’s a seed. You will know if that seed is growing, because of the response you get.
Then it’s up to you to decide how long you want to wait for things to improve. Because you are not obligated in any way, shape or form to keep a farm and ranch scenario going where you feel under-appreciated, over-worked or just outright abused. No one can make the decision better than you can about when the right time for a change is. You are the best person to make the decision for yourself.
The other thing you need to know, is there are options everywhere to improve situations. There are some farmers and ranchers who are better communicators than others. Often these individuals are out there sharing their stories about how they confronted challenges. Because they are so open and public about their experiences, most of them can and want to talk to you!
These discussions don’t have to be formal consultations. They just need to be conversations. Or, maybe you start by reading books about others who have made changes in their lives. Wherever you start is the right place. Not everyone will be on board with your ideas, but you won’t know unless you share them. So, get started – that’s a heck of a better place to start than not trying at all.
Trying and trying yet again – there is a great amount of courage in just that. There is also courage in knowing you have tried everything and need to make a different decision that helps your journey. It’s up to you. You are the most powerful and influential person you will ever have in your life. When you fully comprehend that and trust yourself, you can do anything.
