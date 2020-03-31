Well the Good Lord sure does work in timely ways.
That was certainly the case when I received a letter from my cousin Julie (Gonnerman) Salsman last week. A genuine, real, letter that included a note from Julie and a note my Grandma Ruth Heine had sent to her when she was a young lady. Julie’s letter said, “Kerry, I found this cleaning out my house and thought you might enjoy it. I used to stay with her quite a bit. She always kept me very busy and it was always just the two of us – so special for me coming from our family of six! I used to go to her classroom in the summer with her too and we would clean and organize all day and it was so fun for me when she moved to town! I was very close to Grandpa and when I was with her, it was like being with him! Unfortunately, she didn’t teach me good handwriting! (LOL).”
Well Julie, I could read every, single, word very clearly. So, I think you are a bit too hard on yourself about the handwriting. I had planned to write you back, but I thought I would go this route, since we’re all stuck inside a lot more nowadays and I thought your note would mean a lot to others too. The teachers have all cleaned up their classrooms like you did with my Grandma Ruth Heine, but they aren’t sure when they will be back teaching in them. I sure wonder what Grandma would think of all of this.
I too treasure my Grandma Ruth days. She did keep us busy, but not all of it was organized, as you well know. She had to have plenty of time to write the letters I witnessed her write at her kitchen table – letters to relatives all over the country and around home. I will also never forget the sound of her voice and her laughter and concern when talking on the rotary phone connected to the wall with that spiral, beige chord. I learned a lot from those conversations.
I appreciate the letter you enclosed inside your note Julie. I have decided to share it too, along with your note to me. I’ll do my best to describe it. It’s written on an average-sized notecard. On the front is a blonde-haired boy and a brunette girl. The boy is handing the girl a bouquet of flowers. They are dressed in 1970s attire, which is fitting, since Grandma Ruth wrote the letter to you on Monday, September 2, 1974. The words on the front say, “flower power.” Oh, I love that. She would be so proud of you Julie and your continued commitment to the outdoors and the natural world. I’ll bet she sees you helping your brother Scott on the farm and all the work you do at your own home with gardening and flowers.
Alright, here goes, a message from Grandma Ruth, a message to you that I am sharing with everyone today, “Dear Julie, Please forgive me Julie for not sending this sooner; but I keep thinking I will be up to see you. Seems as though I keep so busy. So many things I want to do! I want to thank you for helping me this summer. I hope this little bit will show my appreciation in a small way (perhaps there were a few dollar bills inside from Grandma. Maybe you remember Julie?). I had Extension Club tonight and I made the gooseberry dessert you copied for me. The berries froze beautifully. They were just like fresh berries. Have you started piano lessons? I see by the paper Mrs. Nelson was ill. I hope you can start again soon. I know you are in school again. Will you play in the band? You can’t do everything, and I think piano will be nicer for you in years to come. But of course, it is NOW that means the most to you, doesn’t it? I hope you enjoy Gresham School as much as I did fifty years ago. How is Scott? Tell him I feel for him and I really wish he could enjoy school the way I did. Come see me when you get the chance. Bring your whole family. Love, Aunt Ruth.”
Our ancestors speak to us through stories. Stories we hear when they are physically with us and stories carried on when we least expect them. Thank you so very much Julie for sending this. It really is NOW that means the most doesn’t it? Yes, it does. Sometimes we just need to be reminded.
