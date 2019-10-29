When Noah Seim was five years old, he remembers the farm sale well, “Everything my dad and two uncles had worked for was up for sale.
You don’t forget something like that. A very good friend of my dad’s told him, ‘You are always going to be looking over your shoulder, aren’t you?’ My dad said, ‘Probably until I die.’”
The 1980s Farm Crisis impacted many Nebraska families in a multitude of ways. And, while the experience certainly impacted the Kenyon and Cheryl Seim family, they have proven they are ever looking forward, while never forgetting the past. Noah Seim is the oldest son of their four children, Anthony and Christopher also work on the farm full-time and Jacob is employed by Greenline Equipment in Grand Island and still comes home to help often.
After graduating high school in 1999, Seim went to community college in Grand Island and earned an Associates Degree in Civil Engineering and ended up working for Olsson and Associates doing survey work, construction observation and materials testing, “Then, in 2009, dad had a chance to rent a little bit more ground and that gave all of us boys an opportunity to have a share in that.”
Soil health came into the picture because it made sense in seed corn production, he said, “I guess you could say we started not really understanding the full benefits of what we were doing. For as long as I can remember, my dad planted radishes and turnips with the seed corn and the cows always liked it. We don’t have our own cattle, but we have some really good producers we work with that appreciate the livestock feed component.”
“Then, about 10 years ago, Dean Krull, a University of Nebraska – Lincoln employee who works out of the Central Platte Natural Resources District, started talking with dad because we are in a Phase 3 Nitrogen area,” Seim said. “That means we have to do 0 to 36-inch soil sampling for additional nitrogen. We also have reports we do for Central Platte that look at what our nitrate level is in our water and then we follow that as far as what we should apply based on realistic yield goals. We are also not allowed to apply fall anhydrous here. There are different regulations with different phases throughout the entire district and we are in the highest monitoring phase.”
The Seim family farms in very sandy soils and in most areas they hit sand and gravel at about 28 inches below the surface, “Dad and Dean started doing some nitrogen scavenging studies using the radishes and turnips to see what we could pull out of the soil in the winter and re-release in the spring. They had good success and saw legitimacy in what was being implemented.”
“About four years ago, we wanted to try and see if we could interseed into commercial corn using the high-boy and broadcast seeder. Then, two years ago, dad purchased a Hiniker Interseeder row unit. With this, we are planting two cover crop rows, 10 inches apart, centered in the 30 inches before the two corn rows,” he added.
The Seims also started doing work with Krull on different mix designs, “The last two years we have gone in there at about V-7 or V-8 stage and that has been our own fault. The cover crops must be planted when the timing is right. This year we have learned from the past that we have to be in there earlier and are shooting at the V-4 stage to make sure we have success. We will do a burn-down of the cover crop the next season before we plant and are seeing weed suppression from the cover crop. We will plant into that and do a post-spray.”
Working with Krull led to the natural next step of entering the Nebraska NRCS (Natural Resources Conservation Service) Soil Health Initiative, “On the research field we are interseeding cover crops into commercial corn at the V-4 stage vs. dormant seeding cover crops behind the combine vs. nothing at all. The study is set up in randomized strips across 70 pivot irrigated acres.”
Beyond the research site, there are several acres the Seim family farms where they are seeing benefits, “We are having some of our best luck with scenarios that may not make sense. A few years ago, dad was seeking some cover crop options that were more affordable. We went with six pounds of cereal rye and four pounds of red clover and have seen that work. We get a good stand and are seeing a lot of weed suppression out of our cover crops and the soil health benefits too.”
“We have had some people tell us what we are doing doesn’t work and that we are fools. That makes us strive harder at making it successful,” Seim said, adamantly. “When it comes to the research side of it, the research is the research. We will share the failures and successes. We are always looking at what we can do better.”
