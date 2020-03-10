Jerry and Marilyn Mohr’s son Kurt called his parents at 9:30 p.m. on March 19, 2019.
Kurt works with the Loup River Power District and he was with a group sandbagging where the water comes into the canal from the Loup River along Highway 22 near Genoa.
At 2 a.m., Kurt called his parents again, the river was getting out of hand. Then, at 4 a.m., he called yet again – the sandbagging group had left just in time. The breach had broken and sand, debris and an unfathomable amount of water was pouring into Jerry and Marilyn’s farm.
“We drove around, and the water was over the Highway, so we could not get to the flooded farm,” Marilyn said.
“There were big, rolling waves going through, it was really incredible,” Jerry added.
Jerry, who has been farming in the area his entire life, said the farm only flooded partially once before, in 1966, “That time, the river just ran for a short day. This time, the river ran a good two and a half to three weeks through there before they could get it stopped.”
Seeing the farm for the first time, Jerry said, was like, “A massive explosion going off.”
Marilyn has been farming with Jerry since the Genoa High School sweethearts were married, “Jerry kept saying, ‘I think it really tore it up.’ When I saw it, it was horrendous.”
The entire farm is 118 acres, 70 of those were severely impacted, with areas cut into up to 15 to 20 feet deep. “It was like a mini Grand Canyon,” Marilyn said. “It took six weeks just to clear the sand off . . . It was a miraculous thing; the grain bin was retained and a week before we had just emptied the corn. There were a lot of people worse off.”
As part of the process to apply for disaster assistance, Jerry said 30 different entities had the right to come in and look at the area, “The Nebraska Historical Society and a Native American group out of Oklahoma also came out to look because we live in an area where there was a large Pawnee settlement. That took a good six weeks for them to do all of that as well . . . We have paid for the cleanup work but are still waiting for the disaster assistance.”
“It really changed the entire soil structure on the farm. A lot we filled in when cleaning up was done so with just sand. We did get a cover crop of rye and turnips put in really late that barely came up. It was so wet, much of the equipment got stuck,” Jerry said. “It’s amazing how many hundreds of thousands of cottonwood trees came up and there were tens of thousands of sticks too along with the other debris.”
Jerry and Marilyn’s goal is to get a portion of the farm planted this season, “But there is still a lot of dirt work to be done and water holes to get fixed up. We need to get those crops in to get the soil built back up. I am not sure it will be halfway farmable even next year.”
“The value of the farm dropped substantially,” Marilyn noted. “But, you know what? We are still alive and kicking with food on the table. We’ll be fine.”
“It’s definitely a learning experience,” Jerry said in closing. “Right now, I would say yes, it could happen again because it happened twice in my lifetime. I hope it never does. It depends upon Mother Nature and how she treats us. It will be an adventure.”
