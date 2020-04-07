“Big Red” wasn’t known as “Big Red” because of his deep, cherry red color until he became quite famous in the show ring – extremely famous in fact, when the 1,050-pound Hereford became the first polled Hereford to win the Grand Champion Steer at the National Western Stock Show in Denver in 1968.
After winning, “Big Red” was purchased by the Denver Hilton Hotel for $10.35/pound.
“We want the best,” said George Mandis, Hilton manager at the time, when asked about the record price, $2.30 over the previous year’s record of $8.05 in a press release put out by the American Hereford Association.
“Big Red” earned this “best” standing after being raised by some of Nebraska’s best salt-of-the-earth cattle ranchers and farmers at the time – the Helms family of Holbrook. In 1944, Clarence married Lois and entered WWII. His first purebred purchased in 1948 was a horned Hereford mated to a polled bull. In the 1950s, a partnership of H.F. Haussler and C.W. Helms bred and fitted cattle and traveled to many national shows via boxcar. Then, in 1960, a dispersal of the partnership made it possible for Clarence to purchase what is now known as the “home place.” Clarence and Lois had four boys devoted to their parents’ efforts at this “home place” – Lanny, Randy, Dick and Bruce.
“I just happened to be the right age at 17 years old to show the calf as a senior in high school. It was my first time at the Denver Stock Show and obviously the most memorable,” Randy Helms said humbly.
“He, ‘Big Red’ was a day old when we bought him from the Lexington Livestock Sale Barn for $46. We bought him to be one of our nurse calves. We would pen the calves off at night if we needed milk in the mornings,” Helms went on.
“Dad told me in the final drive he knew ‘Big Red’ was going to be the Champion (at the National Western Stock Show). But he also said, ‘I am not going to tell you how.’ It’s just a premonition of some sort he had,” Helms recalled. “Dad always had a natural eye for picking out the good ones and realizing potential.”
Everything that ensued after “Big Red’s,” big win is a whirlwind of memories for Helms, “After the show and record-setting sale, the Denver Hilton arranged a trip for ‘Big Red’ to New York City to display him there at the Hilton Chain Hotels.”
There were no stock trailers at that time, Helms recalled – just stock racks and straight trucks. He said they took an old GMC pickup with a slide-in stock rack and loaded “Big Red” up in March to take him to the Denver International Airport, “We just backed up to a curb and he just stepped out like a horse and unloaded. He had quite the personality, kind of like a pet.”
From there, they loaded “Big Red” on a cargo jet where they had built a container for him to ride in, much like shipping racehorses, Helms explained, “I got to ride in the cockpit with the pilots to New York. When we got there, they had a racehorse van load the steer and I grabbed a cab and went to the Hilton Hotel. That was scary. I had never been in a big city and I was by myself. My parents had already driven home with the pickup. I remember I had to change cabs. But I ended up at the Hilton, so it all turned out . . . All the while at the Hilton, ‘Big Red’ never made a mess at all. He was quite a gentleman.”
The steer was cared for and then arrangements were made for him to stay at a horse farm outside New York. Next, “Big Red” would make a debut at none other than the White House Rotunda where they had a big, red carpet laid out just for him. “At the White House they presented ‘Big Red’ to an orphanage in Oxen Hill Maryland. There were dignitaries there like Senator Carl T. Curtis and Secretary of Agriculture Orville Freeman,” Helms remembered.
The children’s home kept “Big Red” for 10 years and then the Polled Hereford Association arranged for him to come back to the Denver Stock Show one last time to be displayed. “Then they harvested him and hung his hide in the Hall of Fame in Kansas City because he was the first polled Hereford to win a National Championship,” Helms recalled.
“I guess it’s in my blood,” Helms said about sticking with Herefords and the cattle industry overall.
Oh, and what did the family do with the $10,867.50 in prize money from “Big Red’s” achievements back in 1968? Helms said Clarence had the boys split the money four ways, “I bought a 1969 Chevelle for $2,700. That was something to pay cash for a new car at my age. Still wish I had that car.”
Regardless, Helms pointed out, he does still have the Herefords.
