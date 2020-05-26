The generosity of agriculture and the potential for farmers, ranchers and all people to act in more selfless fashions can be found amongst the chaos of the times if one looks for it closely enough, said Zach Ducheneaux – Executive Director of the Intertribal Ag Council (IAC).
This sense of working together is something all farmers and ranchers need to revive. Indian Country is setting the example in some big ways.
Ducheneaux, who works with his family on their fourth-generation ranch on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation in north central South Dakota, has experienced the challenges and successes of the current food system in this nation firsthand. He took the time to tell an important story to help inspire more goodwill and problem solving in the wake of tumultuous times.
It all began four weeks ago when an urgent message was shared around the same subject that is now the subject of national and international news stories – livestock are being slaughtered by desperate farmers. Livestock that could be food for hungry people.
“A credible source sent a message concerning the disposal of animal carcasses that wouldn’t be able to be slaughtered due to the current pandemic,” Ducheneaux explained.
First, they reached out to the Quapaw Tribe in Northeast Oklahoma who operates a federally inspected, multi-species slaughter facility. In a two-minute conversation, Chris Roper said, ‘Count us in for a load, we’ll make it work. We have to. We can’t let all that food go to waste.’”
The next call was made to State Conservationist, Jeff Zimprich, who confirmed that yes, worst case scenario planning was underway to assist in the best process for disposal of not only hog carcasses, but all animals. This was followed by a conversation with pork producer, John Macgregor, Ducheneaux said, “With the burial pit being dug for his hogs, there was still an eagerness in his voice to do some good. When asked for a price, he quoted a price of about $35 per head when it was explained that people in need would be fed.”
This resulted in a text message from Roper to Ducheneaux stating they could move three pot loads of hogs. It was also relayed the effort to rally more tribes was ongoing. What Ducheneaux wants all people to understand is, “COVID-19 is not the cause of the ag crisis. Ag debt has increased by four percent a year since 1994. We have become more and more distanced from our food sources. We have allowed a wedge to be driven between urban and rural folks as though our lives are mutually exclusive from each other.”
“The farmers share of every dollar spent on food remains below 15 cents,” he pointed out. “This, while giant, multinational food conglomerates reap more profit, year after year. Banks grow, producers tighten their belts, and we have an exodus of youth from this most important of sectors.”
“We’re told by some of our ‘industry experts’ that we must increase yields and meanwhile the retail price of our products trend ever upward, while the quality is degraded in the name of profit,” he pointed out. “We’re told to improve our genetics, to increase the quality of an end product that reaps no benefit for us in the current system – instead, yielding ever more profit for the corporations, who in the interest of their bottom line, literally couldn’t care about ours.”
Ducheneaux said it is time to ask and act on the following question, “What is keeping us here?”
“I don’t know if you’ve ever been in debt. I have. I know firsthand the weight that you carry around all day, and toss and turn under every night, and at times it seems as though the entire world is aligned against you,” he said.
“Our producers are destroying livestock, dumping milk and we are seeing no immediate relief on the horizon for those most exposed to financial distress and ruin. Yet we see no nationwide movement to proactively restructure debt or lower interest rates, despite six weeks of eased regulations and near zero percent overnight interest rates for banks,” Ducheneaux pointed out.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is laying bare the fundamental weaknesses of the already weak systems we live within,” Ducheneaux said. “IAC is a non-profit created in the 1980s, during the time of yet another crisis – this one duly named, ‘The Farm Crisis.’ Here we are again in another crisis – a Global Crisis.”
This is all a good start. Stopping the slaughter of hogs to feed hungry people is a start. The efforts of the Quapaw and other Tribes to feed their people and others, is a start. Ducheneaux said. He also said we must dig deep into ourselves again as Tribal people and all people on earth to rediscover the true, “generosity of agriculture.” “This story is just one example,” Ducheneaux said. “We can change things.”
Follow IAC on Facebook or at https://www.indianag.org/
