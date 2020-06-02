If you think the pioneering spirit is dead, go visit Quinn and Wacey Johnson.
They are embarking on a dream to bring more opportunities to the livestock industry – not only to benefit themselves, but their neighbors too.
“After suffering a severe neck injury, I needed something to do with my life,” said Wacey Johnson, matter-of-factly about part of the impetus behind Grassland Gleanings after suffering a severe medical injury while she was pregnant with the couple’s second child, Gio.
“Quinn and I always talked about how, as livestock producers, we are always subject to the market,” Johnson said. “We’re a cow/calf operation and we would finish out one or two animals per year for direct sale to people who wanted a half of beef. The rest we sold were at the mercy of the (commodity) market.”
Quinn and Wacey met at the University of Wyoming where she was pursuing her Bachelor’s in Dental Hygiene and he his Bachelor’s in Animal Science. Johnson developed her passion for agriculture growing up near Cody, Wyo. where her family was heavily involved in the rodeo. Her uncle was also an outfitter and the family helped with the neighbors’ cows often. She also showed cattle, pigs, and horses in FFA in high school.
“Quinn’s family had run cows for generations. Their family on the maternal side settled near Glen, Neb. south of Crawford. So, he is a fourth-generation rancher,” Johnson said.
She added that several generations of the Johnson family work actively together on the ranch, including “Grandma Lee,” who they named their daughter Lela after. “She is the most active Grandma around. She still moves cows and helps year-round. She is amazing.”
Quinn’s parents, Tony and Deanna Johnson, have been very supportive of starting new ventures on the ranch, she said adamantly. After getting married, Quinn and Wacey purchased a ranch next to his parents, “We call it Johnson lane because there are Johnsons all up and down the north side of the road. We started our ranch with some old mama cows from Montana.”
The couple’s dreams were unfolding and then Wacey had an injury that led her to being nearly immobile for several months. The injury to her neck forced her to have a c-section and she also struggled holding the baby due to the pain. Still, regardless of the challenges, she kept dreaming and the couple decided to start Grassland Gleanings with their family.
“Quinn’s brother Travis and his parents were also seeking ways to improve genetics and Quinn had read an article about the Akaushi breed. They were being produced out of Heartbrand Ranch in Texas and they are a Wagyu breed. Their meat is super tender. They also grade well and yield well. Quinn learned you could cross their fullblood bulls with any other breeds. You have to DNA test all the calves and then Heartbrand Ranch will buy them back from you.” she explained.
The Johnsons now have heifers that are three-quarter Akaushi and they are still buying the fullblood bulls. “We had the first pasture-raised beef processed and it was amazing. It was the best beef I had eaten my entire life,” Johnson admitted. “We started asking ourselves, ‘How do we bring high-quality products into a nearly 100 percent agricultural area in the Panhandle of Nebraska?’”
“We are now moving towards a CSA. That is a Community Support Agriculture business model where people can purchase an eight to 10-pound box of beef or an 18 to 20-pound box of beef. We have a delivery schedule for various towns in our area,” Johnson said, noting the CSA structure also allows them to process all the meat animals they are selling at a local, quality processing facility. This eliminates the added complexity of having to travel a couple hundred miles to a butcher with a higher-level of inspection requirements.
Johnson noted they practice mob grazing and the meat animals are pasture-raised. They have also expanded to working with their neighbors Gabe Scoggan – a pork producer and Tim Metz – a lamb producer, “We buy the pork and lamb from our neighbors and get it processed. We want to help our neighbors develop markets too. In fact, we have lofty dreams and think it would be so cool to establish Grassland Gleanings operations every 300 to 500 miles. As long as they follow our guidelines of how they are raised, nutrition requirements and no antibiotics. We will sell under the Grassland Gleanings label and will use our website to collect all that information and make it an easy way to shop local.”
Wacey and Quinn simply want to continue to put their pioneering spirit into action to positively impact their local area and beyond, “We want to connect with our customers. We want our customers to see what and how we are doing things.” www.grasslandgleanings.com
