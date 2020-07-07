Roxy Beck, the devoted keeper of the Gonnerman family history shared the following story on Facebook about my Grand Aunt Hazel Gonnerman, my Grandmother Ruth (Gonnerman) Heine’s sister, “To tell this family story you need to take your mind back to the late 1800s.
Her (Hazel’s) family lived in Missouri and her dad decided to move to Nebraska where they could get some farmland. My great aunt was five years old when they headed out. I remember the day I sat in her home and she talked about their very long and dirty trip. She had to walk behind the covered wagon. That is a very long walk for a five-year-old. Hazel did what her mother told her to do like carry water, clean clothes, cook meals and do dishes. They walked from daybreak until dusk. Hazel would take naps during the day.”
“Now, let’s go to the 1990s. Eventually her parents passed away. Hazel was left raising a few of her siblings. Her youngest brother, Bill, never married and neither did Hazel. They spent their adult life living in a nice home after Bill came home from the war. Bill liked to joke around and go down to the cafe for morning coffee. I enjoyed those morning chats with Uncle Bill. Bill and Hazel enjoyed taking their camper and going fishing. Eventually, Uncle Bill passed away.”
“Aunt Hazel lived to the age of 103. Can you even imagine the kinds of memories and thoughts she had over her life span? To go from walking behind a covered wagon on a dirt trail, to driving a car, from carrying water in a pail to having indoor water. When it came to farming, you had to hook the horse or mule up to pull the plow and later in her life she learned about tractors and having a planter to sow your seed instead of dropping the seed by hand into the ground.”
“Hazel went from using firewood to start a fire in the wood burning stove to cooking a meal on a gas stove. Hazel couldn’t believe it when we went to the moon. Hazel was a very kind person, but she was a very strong woman. She had to be to live through the wars and depression and just work so hard with the daily chores.”
“There was one thing that she never stopped using when she cooked and that was lard and bacon grease. Hazel was a great cook and she was a wonderful great aunt to me. I still miss our chats over a cup of joe. Hazel was very much involved in her community which was Gresham, Neb. She made some beautiful quilts and she loved to tell me stories. She was deeply loved by her family and friends.”
I remember traveling to Hazel’s home in Gresham with my Grandma Ruth. I was too young to share a cup of coffee, but I do recall overhearing the conversations and exploring her house. I remember how Hazel’s tightly curled hair smelled when I hugged her and the quilts she made. I remember the backyard and the front porch that was actually used. I remember the sound of walking on wooden floors – floors where she walked and many others too.
In this life, if we are lucky, we can walk. Hazel and countless others walked far more than I ever will. Yes, we are all descendants of humans who walked too. Now, more than ever, we need to know who has walked before us and what we stand for and where we stand. If we conduct ourselves in a manner of seeking to understand, we may be able to bring far more neighbors along on this journey. But to do so, we must listen to others who did not have a choice when they were forced to walk away from the lives they knew and their entire histories.
Take a walk with someone today, someone far different than you. That may be in the form of a Zoom meeting, webinar, text, book, phone call and the best yet – physically side by side. You will find out the beautiful ways you are the same. You will find out the beautiful ways you are different. You may weep with them. I also hope you laugh with them. Most of all, I hope you are changed forever for the better because of them. Walk on we must dear friends and future friends. Will we walk together or not? Our choice. If you have a problem with any of that, I have a feeling Hazel would say, walk it off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.