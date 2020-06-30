“I have had to experience so much stupidity, so many vices, so much error, so much nausea, disillusionment and sorrow, just in order to become a child again and begin anew. I had to experience despair, I had to sink to the greatest mental depths, to thoughts of suicide, in order to experience grace.” Herman Hesse
Grace.
She is a tree, at least for me.
She stands up and protects the tender plants reaching up beneath her.
She provides shade, just the right amount to cast shadows and release rays of light.
She is the most rooted among us, with an understanding reach, deep into the world of living creatures below.
Creatures we cannot even see reside beneath our soles, also in communion with each other if our souls allow them to be.
Grace is there when we kill.
Grace is there when we save.
Grace is that patient voice within you.
Grace is released when we cry or scream.
She speaks wherever we take her.
She survives in gutters and at gun point.
Grace is undaunted.
Grace knows full-well, she holds the ultimate key.
Grace endures to the bitter, or better, end.
Grace grants wisdom, but she does not demand it.
Grace unbinds, unwinds, refines, and stands the test of time.
Grace is free for the taking.
Grace will not be used though.
Grace has only a single boundary protecting her – truth.
Truth opens the gate for Grace.
Grace enters and glows with redeeming, light.
Grace is not a straight arrow, but she hits the mark every time.
Grace is the center point.
Grace unites us there, weld secure.
Grace abhors division.
Many times I have come at life like a charging, clomping lunatic.
Sometimes, with her help, I have also gracefully danced.
If I can extend anything in the world to you, allow me to extend the grace I have received.
She divinely multiplies that way.
I can assure you, Grace is there at your darkest hour.
She has been there, done that, with countless souls.
This is how she developed her astounding gift that indeed does surpass all human understanding.
Grace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.