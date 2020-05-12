He likes the John Deere 6030 he worked on, but Micah Moulin says he’s more of an International guy, so he really likes the Farmall 1206 pencil drawing he completed.
“Now that Farmall, that’s old school, red power. That is one of my best drawings recently,” Moulin said.
Details are important to any artist, but for Moulin, a mechanic who has also worked on all sorts of tractors and heavy equipment, the details are everything, “Me being a technical person, I really focus on details. That is really important to me. A picture is not complete until it’s all there and I know if something is missing. That can drive you crazy sometimes.”
Since Moulin’s formative years, he has always been crazy about wanting to farm, work with his hands and draw the subjects he loves. It’s in his heart, blood, work gloves and flowing from the tip of his pen with his most recent venture – Moulin Farm Art and Repair. That’s right – he can fix your machinery and draw it too.
“I grew up wishing I was on a farm, but my dad, Lionel, had to move away from the farm in the 1980s, like so many others, when farming wasn’t the greatest,” Moulin said. “So instead, he always worked on trucks and other farm equipment and I was always playing with my toy tractors and working by his side.”
Lionel even named his repair business after his son – Micah’s repair, “I wanted to go to school to be a mechanic, but after I graduated from Norris High School, dad wanted me to try something else first. I guess he didn’t want me to be a mechanic like him. It can be a rough life and hard on the body. I suppose he wanted better for me, but that’s all I have ever known.”
Moulin did heed his father’s advice and initially pursued a degree in Computer Aided Drafting, but it simply didn’t excite him and instead, he went back to complete a Diesel Technology degree. Later, Moulin would meet his wife, Lindsay, whose father farms near Adams, Neb., “Lindsay’s dad farms and that reignited the farm passion I have always had. This is the first chance I have had to be consistently on the farm.”
Also consistent in his life, has been his drawings. He credits his mom, Joy, and that side of the family for his artistic abilities, “Mom has always been artistic in general with so much that she does. She designs flower arrangements and does a lot of crafts. Her sister, Susan, also draws a lot of Western art. I have drawn since I was in kindergarten. Because of my mom and her family, I have never been afraid to try and do anything creative. Mom was always one to say, ‘Do what makes you happy as long as you stay out of trouble.’”
At first, Moulin focused his drawings on pickups, trucks, and semis, because that is what he grew up around the most, working with his dad. He has also drawn his Grandpa Garvin Moulin’s tractor that he bought, a 986 International, “I was trying to find a way to contribute to my wife’s family farm near Adams. So, I found my Grandpa’s old tractor, worked on it with my dad and added a turbo onto it so we could use it on the farm there.”
Some of Moulin’s commissioned pieces have included a Case IH MX240 for a gentleman in Louisiana, an International 3588 that went to Missouri and a Case 1030 for another man in Illinois. Moulin has done some artistic work for his wife, including drawing Lindsay’s home church for items printed for its 150th Anniversary. He also drew a Chevrolet C70 truck for a t-shirt for a family reunion. Lindsay’s grandparents’ clan all wore the shirt. The drawing was fitting, because her grandpa was always known for his work with Williams Transportation.
“My wife puts up with me spending hours drawing, talking about drawing and helping me ship drawings,” Moulin said. “We also both like the farm and working together . . . Just the other day my dad, her dad and the two of us built fence together.”
“I am my own biggest critic,” Moulin said about his drawings, that are primarily pencil now, but he is also considering delving into acrylic paint. “When I receive compliments, I appreciate it, but I am always striving to do better because I am not formally trained except art classes in high school.”
Currently, the couple is building a shop house in the country close to where Lindsay grew up, “We just started putting the roof on it. It’s exciting.”
Moulin said he doesn’t sit still well, except to draw, with all this work to be done on building dreams, “I am never going to turn away work and it is something I really enjoy doing. If I could work out in my shop, farm, and do art on the side, why wouldn’t I at least try and go for it?”
You can check out Moulin’s artwork at: https://m.facebook.com/moulinfarmartandrepair/
