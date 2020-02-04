When drought struck Texas in 2011, feed and water were becoming sparse for many ranchers.
Land managers had to adjust cattle herds and grazing plans in order to accommodate. These changes, while difficult at the time, were what set Deborah Clark and her husband Emry Birdwell down a regenerative agriculture path.
“We are a conventional ranching operating in a regenerative ag movement,” Deborah Clark said. “We have learned you are not being holistic unless you are talking about the whole picture.”
Today, Clark and her husband Emry Birdwell run a stocker operation of 5,000 to 7,000 head on their 14,000-acre ranch in Clay County, Texas. The couple applies principles of regenerative grazing and soil health to restore biodiversity and water quality and quantity, while working towards maximizing profits. But it wasn’t always that way.
“We say the drought is the best thing that happened to us – that one herd became the staple of our management,” Clark said.
Clark worked with her family in the telecommunications industry and was on the cusp of the fiber optics explosion for the first part of her marriage. Then, when that 50-year business, started by her parents, came to an end, she and Birdwell decided to buy a ranch together. When the couple first started, they were running one herd of 2,000 head. Upon buying more cattle and dividing the ranch into three separate cells, they built their number up to between 5,000 and 6,000 head. Each cell was approximately 4,000 acres and held its own herd.
“Emry encouraged me to take some holistic management courses,” Clark said. “He had been a student of Alan Savory and was already adopting many of those grazing management practices.”
Clark said it really started to click for her when they went to a Ranching for Profit Course by Dave Pratt. This course, she said, gave her an “ah-ha” moment regarding the business of ranching. It also helped connect the couple to a network of people who could share support and ideas through a program called Executive Link.
“When the drought of 2011 hit, we realized we were running out of grass and water. Emry recalled his training from Alan Savory – when in a drought, combine herds. So, we sold one herd and combined two and there were 3,400 in that combined herd. It was a scary, adrenaline rush working with that large of a group throughout the entire ranch in a holistic context,” she explained.
Clark said aerial photos of the ranch tell the story the best, “We have had many people during presentations gasp at the difference. We show a satellite photo we took in 2014 with bare ground and in 2015 and 2016 the photos show a stand of grass.”
Clark said the bare ground on the ranch has been reduced by at least 95 percent and a healthy stand of native grasses have returned to much of the land. Little Bluestem, Indiangrass and Switchgrass are now common forages there, “The day Emry found the Eastern Gamagrass, also called the Queen of the Prairie in our part of the world, it was so exciting. Eastern Gama is nothing we planted, it was here all the time, it was just given the right conditions to grow.”
The right conditions have been created by their practices. Through their fast-growing season, the herd of 5,000 is moved four to six times a day. Emry also designed a watering system on the ranch.
“The cattle had been mostly watered out of what we call surface ‘tanks’ in Texas,” Clark said. “These are bodies of water created to catch water. You can imagine what it looked like trying to water 3,400 cattle around these areas.”
That’s when Emry’s idea of a mobile water trough was born. With the installation of pipeline throughout the ranch, they were able to move water to areas that had not been grazed.
“He and his friend and contractor, Bobby Elledge, cut a propane tank in two and installed it with floats and valves and put it on a couple axels with wheels. We used poly pipe and began unrolling it across the ranch. The main water sources we use are two larger bodies of water on the ranch that we pump out of into the pipelines. It is essentially a water distribution system that goes across the ranch that is optimized by the mobile water trough.”
Clark said the things that keep her going on this regenerative journey are being with the cattle, going to conferences and gaining from the hope and inspiration of others’ experiences.
“And faith, you have to have a spiritual center to keep moving forward. It’s amazing how many times I type in, ‘soil health’ and I accidentally put, ‘soul.’ That’s what it’s all about.”
A more extensive version of this story ran in the January 23 edition of the Western Ag Reporter.
