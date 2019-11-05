When Jim Conner was six years old, he went up on a roof with his dad, Beryl who started Conner Roofing nearly 40 years ago when Jim was born.
Today, Jim is a spry 78 years young and has been working in the roofing business his entire life. However, he also loves another endeavor equally as much or more – collecting John Deere tractors, vintage cars, sports cars and pickups. Conner caught the tractor bug on his Grandpa and Grandma Kremer’s farm in the early 1940s, “My mom, Edith, and my sister Rosemary and I would go out and visit them on the farm three miles south of Milford. We lived in town so that is where I saw my first tractor. Grandpa had an old John Deere B.”
“Dad had an 80-acre farm too, but I did not enjoy farming at all. I was used to being on the road and in a different town every few days. In high-school, I decided I wanted to be a CPA (Certified Public Accountant),” Conner explained about his background. “So, I went to the National Business Institute in Lincoln. I was studying for the state exam and one night a friend and I decided we were going to join the Navy and leave the country. That was in 1961. It was during that time I found out I had a birth defect and that I needed a spinal fusion from the waist down.”
“After the operation, I could not get limbered up. So, the doctor sent me to work with my dad for two weeks and here I am today, still roofing. I have used my CPA experience every day in the business,” he noted. “I bought the business from dad in 1964. At that time, we had one or two employees. Now, we try to keep at least 30 guys busy all the time.”
Conner was married to his first wife, Carole, for 24 years. They had four children – Brad, Steve, Stacie and Nichole. His two sons operate Conner Roofing with him. Brad is the foreman of the flat crew and Steve overseas all the shingles jobs. Next to the Conner Roofing main office building is Jim’s pride and joy – a shop filled with the collection he started 26 years ago, “My first tractor was an old John Deere B like my Grandpa Kremer had that I bought for $200. That’s how it all started. I ended up with a 1936 B, then I had to go and get a 1937 A and a 1938 D. Then I was doing a roof for the people that owned Evening with Friends restaurant in Milligan and the owner’s grandpa had bought a 1939 John Deere G, so I got that one too.”
The collection peaked at 22 tractors. At that point, Conner said some of the fun of collecting seemed to end, so now he has scaled down to four tractors and a few cars and pickups. His current tractors are his oldest, a 1971 2520, then a 1987 4050, a 1972 4320 and 1977 4030. His favorite is his 4320, “It’s the hottest tractor on the used John Deere market today. They made only 27,000 throughout two years – 1971 and 1972. When you consider John Deere made a million 4020s, that wasn’t very many. I bought it from a farmer in Kansas and I have only had it a year. It was even used for corn harvest last fall on the farm in Kansas. It just thrills me when I hear it run.”
Conner has purchased tractors from all over Nebraska, the Midwest to Ohio and clear from Ontario, Canada. “I wanted all my tractors fixed up and restored and that took a lot of time and money. Then we reach an age, or at least I did, where the interest in some of these tractors began disappearing. So, I decided to unload them.”
Still, he keeps the treasured few that remain. Cars like the one he bought his wife Angie (whom he calls his angel), a Gypsy-calypso-colored 1955 Chevy two-door hard top – the same color as her first car. Then he has a 1950 Ford Business Coupe, “Just like the first car I had in 1954 when I was 14. I lost that car in the tornado that hit Milford in 1957.”
He also has a 1972 Chevy Pickup that he’s owned for 26 years, a 1987 Silverado (the last year of that body style), a 1988 Chevy short-bed half-ton with 90,000 miles that is like the one he bought new in 1988. Then there are the sports cars: a 2016 Corvette with 8,000 miles, a 2017 Challenger with 2000 miles and his favorite – a 2008 Ford Mustang convertible with 2,000 miles. All the cars have about 480-horsepower motors too.
“My Mustang is my favorite car because it’s very fast, drives easy and is easy to get in and out of,” he explained, noting that he also enjoys driving 100 miles an hour in the car on the Hastings track. Angie does not go to the track, but she does ride along in the cars to church by Hampton on Sundays when the weather is nice, Conner said.
Tucked in the corner of the building is perhaps the most nostalgic member of the group, a red 1945 Chevy one-ton, the same model his dad had when he started Conner Roofing, “But I can’t take them with me. What matters most is my relationship with the Lord. My wife Angie really keeps me grounded in that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.