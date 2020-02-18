In 2018, Jerry and Juanita Homolka only got half of their hay put up due to wet conditions on their farm that has been in the family more than 100 years, located in the sub-irrigated meadows near Chambers, Neb.
Then, in 2019, due to unprecedented flood levels, they put up just 10 percent of the half of hay they put up the year before.
“Other ranchers can’t keep buying hay,” Juanita said. “It (the flood) sure cut into the income of selling our hay and we are at the age right now where we don’t generate much income. But we aren’t in the worst shape compared to others . . . At our age, we know how to get through stuff.”
“Selling hay is about half our income. But guys who do not have hay for their cattle, that is double the issue,” Jerry said. “The bad haying situation goes west across Highway 11. Now, we are looking at the third year of not getting much of a hay cutting.”
The March 2019 flood was the worst the Homolkas experienced in their 56 years of marriage. Now, along with many of their neighbors, they worry about getting enough, if any, hay put up at all for next year. Traveling along Highway 95, many bales can still be seen out in meadows because there needs to be a hard freeze before they can be brought in. In other areas, the hay has not been cut at all.
There are reminders of the flood nearly everywhere. Just last month, the final road in their township was fixed and made passable after last year’s flood damage. “I am pretty sure anyway. Because my phone has stopped ringing,” said Jerry, who also serves on the township board.
Jerry recalled 1959 when they planted 12,000 trees. He said those trees helped mitigate cattle death losses during the spring flood of 1983, “But this recent flood was worse than that. It was the wettest because we had all the snow too.”
“The water went over the gravel road 13 places in the five miles before we got to Highway 95,” Juanita noted. “That’s the first time I have ever seen that since Jerry and I have been married.”
Jerry and Juanita raised five children – Jody, Jerry Jr., Teresa, Tammy and Charles and thousands of livestock on their farm that consists of 110 acres of crops and about 2,240 acres in grass. The Homolkas had a spring and fall calving operation up until about a decade ago. They also ran a Grade A dairy for 28 years and did custom silage, planting, harvest and haying work all at the same time they were milking. Neither one shy away from work. As they approach their 80s, the couple now takes in 330 head of pasture cattle and run a flock of 130 sheep. Their son, Jerry Jr., also raises Chukar partridges and pheasants.
“Throughout the winter, before the flooding last year, what moisture we did get would freeze,” Jerry recalled. “The ground was just totally covered with close to a foot of snow and ice. We got four inches of rain when it first started, and the culverts were already so frozen and full of ice that it just started raining and washing everything out.”
The rain, combined with snow, began to build up in Willow Lake located west of the Homolkas. The lake drains through their property. To this day, water is still running through the culvert about ten feet wide and six inches deep about a half mile north of their home. During the flood, the water came up and around their home and through the dairy barn.
“My son hauled 34 loads of dirt to fill in the area close to the highway so we could drive on it. We used four-wheel-drive to get out after at least a couple weeks and were without electricity for six days,” he said, adding that in some areas upwards of 90 yards of dirt were hauled in to get roads passable.
“We have a generator and that helps,” Juanita noted. “Some people were stuck two or three weeks before they got out. But most people have lived here generation after generation and know how to handle this.”
“In 2018, we had 15,000 birds. In the flood, we lost 8,460 Chukars and 1,200 pheasants. It came to a $56,000 loss and these losses do not fit into indemnity payments,” Jerry explained.
Jerry said a lot of the neighbors who raise cattle and were impacted by the flood have taken a greater portion of their herds to town to sell, “But I think many have been bought up and are not going to slaughter because in areas like north of O’Neill they were able to get the corn in and had some decent crops.”
“Something tells me it’s not going to get much better,” Jerry said about the season ahead. “People got by this year. But, if it stays wet, it might take some of them out of business next year.”
