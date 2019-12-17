I guess I am just feeling some frustration out there amidst the glitz and glitter of this season of spending.
So, for those who need to know it this time of year and throughout the year, you’re loved. You’re fine. I get it – you’re trying.
You know, I think the holiday deal can really be painful at times for even the happiest people and I think it’s getting more complicated every year. Does it ever feel like the season of overcompensating for what we wish we would have done all year? It shouldn’t be this exhausting should it?
This column is for the real people out there who are tired. It’s for all of us and our imperfect lives. It’s for lives that don’t look at all like Hallmark movies.
Maybe we’re all trying too hard or not hard enough. Maybe sometimes we drink too much wine. Maybe we spend too much money or not enough on gifts. Maybe it’s just too much to juggle between families. Maybe we’re just done. Maybe you’re as happy as you’ve ever been, and the gloomy ones drive you completely crazy.
Maybe you absolutely love giving gifts like I do but you just don’t know how to wrap them very well. Maybe you use too much paper and when you do that folding deal on both ends it’s so thick and misshapen that you do your best to Scotch tape it all down in a somewhat suitable fashion. Maybe you’re just happy your daughter finally wants to help, like I am super glad and relieved when my daughter wants to help.
It doesn’t matter how good everything is. Everything is good that you are trying to do because – you’re trying. Give yourself a giant pat on your back for even attempting. Give out of love. Love what you are doing or don’t love what you are doing. Here’s to those looking forward to a quiet room and old black and white movies all day on Christmas Day. Here’s to those surrounded by green bean casserole, Christmas ham and all the efforts involved in making good cheer.
It’s okay if you are not okay this year. It’s okay if you miss people who are gone. It’s okay if you have regrets. It’s okay to break down in the Wal-Mart checkout lane. It’s okay to lose your list and to have to check with all your grown kids again what their kids want. It’s okay if you don’t know what in the world to buy the kids because they get everything all year. It’s okay if you don’t want to see people you don’t see all year. It’s okay. Feelings are real. You don’t have to feel obligated to make everyone happy.
Because Christmas is about true love and it’s not your job to fulfill all the love people need. Because love isn’t being guilted into keeping family traditions the same every year. Love isn’t doing it because dad did it that way and by gosh or by golly dad may be gone now but we are going to keep doing it the same way because dad would want it that way.
Serve what you want on Christmas. Don’t buy any gifts or buy a truckload. But do it because you love to do it. Do it because it feels great and you can’t get enough. Because there’s plenty being done for the wrong reasons and it just doesn’t feel right for the wrong reasons.
Here’s to a real Christmas. I hope you have the gift of someone appreciating you just for being you. If you are all alone, I hope you know your life matters. You are worth something even if you feel absolutely lost and disconnected. Make this season your season. It doesn’t need to be defined by commercials or department stores or the neighbors who really don’t care what you are doing anyway.
I wish you a real Christmas this year. No major requirements – there are plenty of those imposed on us the rest of the year. If you get a break – awesome – enjoy it. If you don’t get a break, that absolutely stinks.
A long time ago, a baby was born to save us from ourselves. Jesus lived to address the authoritarian regime around him, and he died for speaking the truth about love. The world doesn’t understand that sort of love – feel it anyway. A love not defined by princes, discounted prices or the people out there that we just can’t please enough. A love so big we can’t define it. A love so innocent and genuine and inclusive absolutely no one is left out. Feel that sort of love this Christmas. That’s what you really need to know and that’s as real as I can get about it. You’re loved. Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.