There are cattle back on the Windler Homestead and the sixth generation holds the keys.
This is all because of the vision of Kathryn Windler – whose refusal to give up has inspired her husband Donald; their children, Mason (age seven) and Aubrey (age four); her parents – Carl and Laurie and her sister Lindsay to do all they can to enjoy the land that has been in the family since the early 1880s.
The Windler’s story has been one of hardships, hard work, loss and rebirth of a dream. The farm is located near Aurora, Colo. in Adams County, about three miles as the crow flies from the Denver International Airport. Carl’s father, Karl, faced an Eminent Domain lawsuit when E-470 was built in the early 1990s through the eastern portion of the Denver-Aurora metropolitan area. Urban sprawl and a plan called the Colorado Aerotropolis Visioning, nearly eliminated any hope of building dreams from the land that helped support their family for generations.
The Eminent Domain for E-470 split the farm and ranch in two,” Carl said emotionally. “It was devastating to dad who told me at the time, ‘I am not going to be the one that loses the farm.’ He made it all but six months out of the five-year lawsuit. The highway was put in by big developers and by then we knew the airport was going in. We got a letter that said we had 30 days to get the cows off the property.”
“When they put the highway through, they put in two overpasses including one for future development. We could get farm equipment from one side to the other, but we could not run cows over the overpass. With infrastructure going in, we couldn’t keep the cows on the property at that time,” Laurie explained.
Trespassing and vandalism issues arose as urban sprawl grew up around the ranch as well, Carl recounted, “Every time we went out, something else was broken, stolen or covered with graffiti. There would be busted out glass on the buildings or siphoned glass, a host of things.”
“Then on Halloween about 15 years ago, we received a call that the house was on fire. Lindsay and I rushed to the farm to watch the fire department struggle to save the historic buildings. They were able to save all but the house through a terrible snowstorm and night for the family. The investigation proved arson,” said Carl.
“Dad just wouldn’t let us go out there as much anymore,” Kathryn said, about the farm that had held so many positive memories for the family through the years.
However, after Kathryn moved away for a time and then returned to the area with her husband and growing family, she had different plans, “I went out there and started cleaning up the homestead against my dad’s wishes.”
“Kathryn looked at me and said, ‘Dad, we have to start putting some love back into that place,’” Carl said with tears welling up in his throat.
“Yes, dad was pretty emotional about it, but I still kept sneaking out there just about every weekend with the kids and my husband too and we started cleaning up. The kids helped too, as small as they were, and never complained. My goal was for them to know how blessed they were and what it was like to have no running water. I wanted them to see the way our family used to live compared to now,” Kathryn said.
Through time, and witnessing his daughter’s tireless efforts, Carl’s heart began to heal after all the painful transitions he had went through by his father’s side. “I told dad, ‘I want cows back and you want cows too.’ Then one day dad brought Aubrey and Mason out to the farm. Dad had hidden a key in Mason’s pocket. I had never even had a key. We had jumped the gate to start the clean-up efforts. Dad told Mason to open the gate and to look in his pocket. The key worked on the milk house too,” Kathryn recalled.
The same day the key was presented, Carl showed the family a few cows he had purchased and shared the plan to add more registered Black Angus from his dear friend, Gene Dubas of Dubas Cattle Company. Gene also believed in the family’s dream and was instrumental in helping to make the revival a success.
“Gene saw the vision too,” Carl said. “He is the best thing that ever happened to my family.”
“We know we cannot do what we are doing right now forever,” Laurie admitted. “But we want to keep it alive somewhere for our family. If we have to sell out at some point, we just want some land where we can continue the family legacy for generations to come.”
Kathryn said the efforts of the entire family have paid eternal dividends, “The memories we are making are priceless. That’s what matters.”
