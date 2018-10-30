Nebraska State Soil Health Specialist, Aaron Hird, said soil microbiology and all the life therein has been referred to as the Wild West of the science world. It turns out, Hird’s life has been as adventuresome as the wild, mysterious world beneath his feet.
Hird’s position is one of just a few created by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) nationwide, to help farmers, ranchers, the public as well as NRCS employees and partners get a sense of the vital role soil health plays on the environment. Hird grew up on a small, diversified farm and ranch. After high-school, he attended Chadron State College and achieved his bachelor’s in Environmental Biology with minors in Wildlife Management and Plant Science.
One summer he worked for the State Range Management Specialist as a student intern and that made a huge impact on his future. Later, after his experience, Hird received a phone call from the NRCS State office in New Mexico, “They said, ‘We have one position that is still available. Do you want the job?’ I took the job in Grants, New Mexico as the Range Management Specialist for Crownpoint, New Mexico, the only NRCS field office located on the eastern Navajo Indian Reservation.”
Working with the native people was very rewarding he said, “The Navajo people are much like rural Nebraskans – they have a heart for the land, care for the resource and are trying to make a living and do their best. No one with this land ethic is malicious or trying to degrade the land outright. They are only doing what they know and doing the best they can; but, most of the agricultural practices they were using were from 40 years ago. It was very rewarding for me as a farm and ranch kid to say, ‘Hey, I know a different way to do that.’ I was really driven to help those folks change their lives for the better.”
Hird gave one example of the changes he helped implement on the reservation, “On the Eastern Navajo reservation I worked on a 20,000-acre ranch with three wells and no cross-fences. Cattle will basically walk only two miles away from water to graze. In Nebraska, we rarely see that; because, in most places, we have some surface water in that two-miles or pastures are not more than four miles wide. So, we took pressure off the well locations by adding more water sources, using pipelines, stock tanks and cross-fencing. What a game-changer for a ranch to increase their stocking rate by increasing access to forage while resting other areas.”
Hird and his wife always wanted to return to Nebraska though and then there was a NRCS job in Hebron, “I took the job . . . In Hebron, there was one contract with an organic farmer for cover crops. In New Mexico, I wrote one of the largest contracts we had with a big farm on the Navajo Reservation amounting to 10,000 acres of cover crops to be planted each year among other things. When I moved to Hebron, I already had cover crops and soil health on my mind. I worked with that one contract and learned the value of cover crops even more and watched the farmer change his soil. In 2015, there was a big rain at Hebron, 15 inches in one night and all that rain infiltrated on his farm because he had worked on his soil structure and had cover crops growing.”
Seeing success on that one Hebron area farm was the impetus Hird needed to expand cover crops all over the area – in fact, his efforts led to more farmers than he could count starting to adopt these practices. Hird was also able to sign up the first cover crop Demonstration Farm in Nebraska – today there are 17. Eventually, Nebraska NRCS leadership took notice, earning him the position of State Soil Health Specialist.
In the end, Hird said, it’s about giving people the freedom to farm and ranch and do it in the best way for themselves and the environment, “The NRCS is supporting a way of life, a lifestyle. We need conservation; but, we must have people out on the land. We as a nation must begin regenerating the health of our soil on landscape and watershed scales, not just mining its resources, but making it renewable.” Contact Aaron Hird at aaron.hird@ne.usda.gov or call him at 402-437-4053.