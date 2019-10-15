A friend told me a story recently about an old farmer with two young boys.
This friend visited the farmer with his dad. When they arrived, the two young boys were crying on the haystack as they struggled to continue to pitch hay after a very long day working alongside their farmer father.
The farmer said, “The hay must be getting to them.”
My friend’s dad said, “No they are children and you are working them to death.”
There are different forms of abuse. Agricultural abuse is real and takes many forms. Child neglect can occur even when working right alongside fathers. Work becomes a way for the child to “prove themselves” to a parent or parents instead of allowing for time for healthy communication, affirmation that is not “earned” and simply time to play.
Emotional and psychological abuse also occurs when children are “kept down” and are shown their worth is wrapped up in how hard they work and sacrifice to keep the farm or ranch going. Or, they are guilted into thinking, either through words or the pressure of cultural assumptions, that they must carry on the family farm “legacy.”
Emotional and psychological abuse also occurs in instances when yelling becomes the primary form of communication between family members. These instances may always end with people storming off and never circling back to forgive and heal. These are just a few examples of how abuse can arise.
A farm is like a circle. Everyone may be in the circle coming together and communicating in a healthy fashion or they may desperately try to find a corner to hide in that circle to lick their wounds. The problem is circles don’t have corners, so those wounds always surface in some form or another.
In agriculture I have seen and experienced all sides of these issues. I have seen beautiful/open communication and belligerent/heavy-handed suppressing scenarios. When I reflect, I consider my own need to proactively make a concerted effort to shed my own “ag” wounds. I also consider the positives that have arisen from growing up and living within farm country my entire life.
The side that we feed will lead. If we don’t know what to do, there’s no shame in continuing to seek answers that fulfill your questions and your emotional/psychological needs. A big healer can be knowing that you are not alone, talking with other people, giving trust and receiving trust back.
Sometimes when we strive to change as individuals, we start seeing the picture for what it really is. There is no reason to be “kept down” wherever we are. If we learn and see things differently, it’s okay. The other day I read some compelling anonymous words on social media about growth, “Just because you did something wrong in the past doesn’t mean you can’t advocate against it now. It doesn’t make you a hypocrite, you grew. Don’t let people use your past to invalidate your current mindset. Growth – it’s a concept, embrace it.”
We all have a past, and we all have a future. As I live my journey, I am compelled to write “through” it, in order to hopefully help myself, and maybe others, relate and grow too. I don’t have a handle on everything, but I do know I want to improve.
I also know being someone’s peace and having your own peace can sometimes cause wars within us. If I can relay anything to my children, it is that they are not responsible for being or doing anything to fulfill me. My greatest joy will be if they have peace with themselves regarding who they are.
Sometimes we must be afraid and yet keep pushing through our journeys until we get to a truly peaceful point. It’s not a point without trials and challenges. However, it is a point when you stand confidently in your life and say to the world: this is me, like me or not, I finally do.
I sincerely hope everyone reaches that point. I really do. If you don’t know how, the best form of communication is any sort of communication. Start where you are at and give yourself a fighting chance to sharpen your skills. You deserve it! Why? Because you bring something unique and invaluable to the world to the table – you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.