At the edge of the ocean, my toes tasted saltwater and my mind considered mortality and immortality simultaneously as I watched my children, not so little anymore, run towards the foamy entrance into the vastness and race in.
Oh life, take me to the edge of forever and allow me to plunge in. Let me see where that layer that gives us breath meets space. Let me dive into the deepest pit of earth and peer into it. Let me see the glowing depths of the ocean and the civilizations lost there. Let me live. Let us live.
On a recent trip to South Padre Island, I studied myself along with fellow toes, feet, ankles and the legs that connect to them. I watched aging human peers, reaching for the warmth that closer to the equator provides as their skin grows thinner and takes final breaths as a collection of living cells. Some toes walked barefoot, while others were wrapped in sandals or tennis shoes. I allowed my own feet to be free and made tracks in the brownish sand as the tide swept in cool waves back and forth over them.
There were signs of youthfulness too, along with the “Winter Texans” of more distinguished age. A few children could be spotted here and there digging with shovels and running amongst middle-aged, pale-skinned moms and dads who had traveled from the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota or Canada – northerners who felt the weather was balmy on the island, even at just 70 or so degrees. There were the locals too, darkened by year-round rays of light, some of them jogged on the beach without shoes, connected thoroughly to sand and sun.
I looked down at my toes and my veins running up my legs throughout the rest of my body. I studied my hands, with age marks beginning to lightly darken here and there. I looked towards the sun and felt it redden a bit of color back into my skin. It felt good, like the return of an old friend.
The human body, mostly water too, has an eternal connection to the ocean. I think travelers to the edge of waves know this as they age or if they do not consider it this way, nature does. As the ocean made her way with the beach, I felt like just another one of the creatures she could sweep into her to become part of her cycle of life and death again.
Yes, we are in the cycle – although we try and create a host of things to outlast us. Like the plastic statues of fish and other ocean life that sobered me as we walked through the airport. They were made of trash that had swept up on Texas beaches. “So, this is our testament to the future? Our trash,” I thought to myself. I also wondered about my own vessel of skin carrying the water in me. Am I making good use of my unique container amongst a host of unique containers? Am I contributing more than waste for the next generation?
We are water – with over half our body comprised of it. We should value our sacred kin below the earth in aquifers, lakes, ponds, rivers and springs. There is a sense of respect that rises in the soul when standing at the edge of the vast ocean that makes up this water planet, with its specks of earth that we traverse upon. Ironically, these “specks of earth” in proportion to the water that surrounds them is where we have come up with so much to poison what we rely on to sustain us. We seem determined to use up the last micro-drops of the mere drop of fresh water we have for all of us to share, compared to the totality of all the water on the planet.
It is not a reduction of people that we need on this planet, it is a redirection of purpose. A return to a deep connection to the womb of Mother Earth we arose from and will eventually return to. A reminder of the God that created the natural world and natural universe. The natural world we try and recreate entirely into the unnatural that pales in comparison to God’s masterpiece. We need to return to our center, a center that is made up of living water and a current of consciousness running through it that we call our soul and, within that current, the most powerful connector of all – love. A love for self, a love for others and a love for all life.
Will we be swept under by our mistakes or humbly step back in tune with the natural cycles God created us to be part of and not destroyers of? We stand at the edge of God-given choices we can make or fail to make. The tide is coming quickly – and time, like earth’s sacred natural resources, is running out.
