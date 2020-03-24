It has been about far more than cattle for the Dethlefs family.
It’s a way of life. A way of life that demonstrates they are committed to the cattle industry and their descendants understanding its importance. So committed, that even when Craig Dethlefs had a brain tumor in 2014 and was told to stay home by the doctor, he still attended the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic to watch one of his three daughters win the Supreme Champion Bull.
“I was supposed to stay home and not do anything. But I went, thinking Aliesha was going to win, and I wasn’t going to miss that,” Craig said.
When you visit the area at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic where the Dethlefs family’s Angus cattle are resting during the show, you will find the entire family there – Grandpa Kenneth “Dutch,” Grandma Marian, Craig and his wife Laurie along with their daughters – Aliesha, Emily and Kacey.
Dutch is proud of them all – he and his father Carl started Carl Dethlefs & Sons in 1950 near Rockville, Neb., “We started out with registered Black Angus 70 years ago. We have also shown at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic since it started 29 years ago. We have seen a lot of changes in the type of cattle during that time period and have been able to meet a lot of really good people. That’s the great part, meeting the other breeders.”
Dethlefs Angus Ranch is currently the registered name used by the Dutch Dethlefs family for their venture. Dutch said Dethlefs Angus Ranch began in 1965 when they moved to the Henry Ranch south of Poole, Neb. They now live across the South Loup River from that first ranch after acquiring the Tillson Ranch, located near Ravenna. Dutch and Marian had six children and celebrate 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
In 2016, Craig and his family moved back to Ravenna after he retired as a veterinarian due to his health. They are currently helping at the ranch full time. Dutch, Marian, Craig and Laurie have thoroughly enjoyed watching their descendants be associated with cattle in some fashion throughout their lives.
Aliesha has pursued the livestock industry as her entire career, “I started showing cattle when I was four years old and have never looked back. My dad, Craig, got my sisters and I into it after Grandpa Dutch got him into showing in 4-H, FFA and the National Junior Angus Association. Dad was involved with Grandpa Dutch on the local, state and national level. It has always been a family affair.”
After graduating from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a major in Agricultural Communications and Animal Science, Aliesha continues to devote her career to the ag industry in her role at Nebraska Extension in Platte County where she works with their 4-H program, focusing on livestock, “I work mostly with the Livestock Youth in Platte County. I do our weigh-ins for shows, prepare projects for the county fair and go into the school and work with kindergarten through fourth graders on ag literacy.”
“I give a lot of credit to the National Junior Angus Association and Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic for shaping who I am today,” Aliesha said. “We have had a representative at the Classic every year from our family. My sisters and I started selling through the show sale and took part in the junior show on the weekend. The Classic is a place where our hard work pays off. It’s a good way to market cattle and has allowed us to have some success and really get our name out there.”
Aliesha continues to watch her sisters show and is also involved with the new Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Young Cattlemen board, a program that Classic director, Ronette K. Bush-Heinrich, had the vision to bring together, “This past fall, we met with Ronette to form the Youth Cattlemen’s Board – a place where younger cattlemen and women can give our perspective. It is filled with members from different parts of the cattle industry – from the production side to the feedlot side. We want the younger perspective on changes that would make the Classic even better. I am excited to be a part of that board.”
Laurie and Craig are excited to see their daughter part of leading the next generation. “It’s just something that we all embraced,” Laurie said about the cattle industry. “The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic and other cattle shows became our annual ‘showcations.’”
“It’s our family’s passion,” Craig added.
Aliesha agreed, as her sisters smiled next to the cattle behind her, that there is a future in the cattle industry if you are willing to work for it, “I would encourage anyone who is interested in the cattle industry to follow their passion. If it is something you really want to do, you can find a way to do it. Find a way to build your herd and your passion.”
