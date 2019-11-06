My tank is empty.
No really, my car is literally running on fumes. I needed gas this morning, and admittedly, I’m cutting it closer than I ever have before. I’ve never been great about putting gas in my car. I like to play this game with my husband where I leave the car on empty, forcing him to always put gas in it. He loves this little game, trust me. But really, I’m not 100% certain that my car is going to make it from my work to the gas station this afternoon, but all the pumps that weren’t out of gas at the station were being used and I was late for work on my morning duty day, so gas had to wait.
Why didn’t I leave a little early to account for the gas fill-up?
Well, folks, my husband is out of town this week.
If you know me well, then you know that I don’t do well without the other side of my parenting duo. When he goes out of town, my whole life seems to fall apart, and by the end, I’m an unrecognizable mess.
By this point in my parenting adventure with my husband, we are a well-oiled machine. I get the kids ready to go in the morning and my husband whisks them off to daycare, which means I get a solid 45 minutes to get myself ready and fed before heading to work.
This morning was a mess. While I was taking a shower, the tiny humans dumped out all their toys and Jess decided to strip down to her undies so she could jump higher on the couch. Apparently being naked allows for better couch jumping. I was so late leaving the house that I strapped my kids into their car seats with a steaming hot toaster strudel hanging from my mouth. No lateness will ever hold me back from my breakfast consumption.
While I was giving Landon a bath the night before, Jessilynn helped herself to the Halloween candy bowl. By the time I made it to the kitchen to investigate the crunching sounds, she had already took out seven pieces and had stripped naked after getting a little chocolate on her dress.
Jessilynn being naked is a thing at my house. I ask visitors to give me a notice when they’re coming over because it allows me time to make sure the tiniest human is wearing at least her robe. The kid just likes being naked.
Anywho, in even more dramatic parenting news, my son has perfected the art of faking sick. At the beginning of last week, the kid was actually sick, so he stayed home. However, once he felt better, he decided to squeeze out one extra day, which he admitted afterwards was so he could enjoy one more day of TV watching before returning to school. The kid tried it on me yesterday too. He had told his music teacher the day before that he was going to be sick on Tuesday, so it was no surprise to me when I walked in on Tuesday morning and he was wallowing around his bed yelling, “I don’t feel well!” He was fine of course, but his new trend of faking sick to stay home and watch Paw Patrol has added another little interesting obstacle in the land of parenthood to say the very least.
Toddlers are so ornery. They’re so cute and cuddly, but you turn your back for a minute and they’ll turn on you.
When they tell you they want a poptart, they actually want a muffin, and when they want a hug, they’re probably going to steal your wallet or your expensive smart watch.
Anywho, folks, I’m only halfway through my week of single parenting and I’m running on fumes (quite literally). Parenthood is quite the rollercoaster, and I have learned over the last few years that I handle the dips a lot better when I have my husband in the seat next to me. Friday cannot come quick enough.
