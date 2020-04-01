I have been stuck in this stay-at-home, work-from-home life for what feels like six years.
There have been these beautiful moments where I totally have things together. I wake up, grab a quick shower while my kids play with some Legos and watch an episode of The Magic School Bus, then we knock out a quick craft and some alphabet and sight word lessons, next we hit the new trampoline in the backyard for some recess before settling down for lunch. Once lunch is over, it is naptime for the tiny humans, which means I get to switch gears back to my teaching career and do work stuff, navigating the world of digitally and remotely education my students. For the most part, we have a good routine. I stay up too late doing work stuff because the only time I can carve out to do my work-from-home part is when the kids are asleep, but overall, things are okay.
However, there are these moments where I find myself completely losing it. While my husband has stepped back from the homeschooling aspect of this whole thing since I am the one with the teaching degree, he has also found himself losing it too. Really, we both have had our moments of losing our crap in this prison called our home.
I’ve forgiven myself for my little moments of weakness because in reality, I feel like everyone stuck at home in a new family groove has had their moments.
One day last week, my kids were having one of those days where they can’t stop asking me questions.
“Mommy, what day is it?”
“Mommy, what is your favorite day?”
“Mommy, why do we have days of the week?”
“Mommy, why does alligator start with A?”
“Mommy, can we have a snack?”
“Mommy, can we have another snack?”
“Mommy, why does it rain?”
“Mommy, why does the dog pee on the furniture?”
“Mommy,…?”
“Mommy,….?”
And on and on and on…
By the time I made it to the end of the day, it only took one more question for me to lose it.
“How are you?” my husband asked as I was loading the dishwasher.
“For the love of God, stop asking me questions!” I yelled, slamming the door of the dishwasher. I’m not sure if it was the slam or the volume of my yell, but the house shook.
Of course, my daughter quickly popped her head above the counter and asked, “Mommy, are you okay?”
Folks, it is moments like that, which force me to admit, I am not always my best mom self.
My sister shared with me just yesterday that she had a similar situation happen to a pillow. In a matter of seconds, a crooked couch pillow turned into a huge thing. Next thing she knew she was beating the pillow for many reasons other than it being crooked.
I am going to confess something. The kids are not the only ones driving everyone in the house crazy. My husband and I are realizing that we do best when we have a little space. This whole work-from-home situation has created some tension to say the least.
My husband was on edge one night last week as my daughter spent a good half hour choosing which sippy cup she want for her milk. He was growing more frustrated with the minute.
“An escalated adult can never de-escalate a child,” I said, straightening my imaginary teaching certified gold star on my shirt.
“If you say that one more time, I am going to de-escalate your face,” he snapped back at me.
Needless to say, I have refrained from any sort of unsolicited parenting advice since.
This situation has been hard, and that may even be an understatement. My husband and I are both working fulltime careers from home while our tiny humans are quite literally climbing on us. Not to mention, those little humans still need educational stimuli. I speak for all the moms and dads doing this gig when I say how exhausted we all are. None of us is living our normal right now.
The best advice I have as I gain some sense of a new normal is to forgive yourself often. None of us are killing it at this thing. In fact, we are all really just surviving, but trust me when I say, that is all any of us can do. It is okay to lose it sometimes.
Good luck, everyone, as we continue journeying into the unknown.
