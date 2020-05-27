Last night, my daughter fell into the bathtub fully clothed.
She was playing with Landon while he took his bath, and well, one thing led to another and she leaned over the edge just a little too far.
“My clothes are wet!” she shrieked. Her cries filled the house.
I was in the living room cleaning up toys when I heard the whole ordeal echoing from the bathroom. Sure enough, as I turned the corner into the bathroom, there she was in the bathtub with her brother completely soaked.
There is never a dull moment in sharing my world with two toddlers only a short 15 months apart in age.
This whole isolation thing has definitely added to the chaos.
One day last week, I was standing in the kitchen making myself a midday cup of coffee when the mail lady arrived. Our front door was wide open, of course, because Jessilynn insists we open it up to see “the outside” as if it is some unattainable thing at this point.
From the kitchen, I hear, “THE ENEMY MUST DIE! ATTACK!” from my son, Landon.
The sound of NERF darts bouncing off the living room walls soon followed.
The tiny humans had almost made it out the front door when I came running down the hallway, unshowered and in yesterday’s pajamas.
“KIDS, PUT THE GUNS DOWN!” I yelled in my most natural Southern Appalachian accent.
Had I not heard their battle screams from the kitchen, I am confident they would have tackled the poor mail lady clear off the porch and drove away in the mail truck.
You know, there was a time when the only thing I had to worry about regarding the mail delivery was the dog busting through the window ready to attack. I never would have thought I would also need to protect the mail lady from my own offspring.
The thing about two opposite gendered children so close in age is the amount of fighting the two can do with each other before lunchtime.
Landon was recently given a LEGO table that has a hole in the center to be used for block storage. Well, Jessilynn was feeling particularly creative Sunday morning, so she decided to squeeze herself through the hole in the LEGO table for optimal brother pestering.
From there, she began changing her baby doll’s pretend diaper on the opposite side of the table from Landon’s latest creation. Every movement from her little body was like an earthquake to Landon’s build.
“Mommy! Make her get out of my table!” Landon screamed, stomping his feet on the floor.
“Jessilynn, get your butt out of that table right now!” I sternly demanded.
If there is anything that all parents know very well after a couple of years of parenting it is that things almost always squeeze in a lot easier than they come out.
Yup, she was now stuck in the LEGO table.
On one hand, I had a three-year-old stuck in a LEGO table, and on the other hand, I had a five-year-old demanding that I protect his LEGO masterpiece.
“Suck it in!” I yelled as I attempted to pull her body back through the hole she so easily got herself into.
It was a slow process, but I did successfully manage to get her out of there without disturbing a single brick.
At this point, I am a sticky situation professional.
If you had asked me ten years ago if a peaceful Sunday morning might look like this, I would have laughed at you.
I mean, how hard can parenting possibly be, right?
