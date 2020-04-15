I saw a mom at the store the other day.
Before you pull out your pitchfork, please know that I had to go—we were out of some major essentials like milk, which my daughter cannot live without. Anyways, so I see this mom who happens to be the fabulous mom of two of my students. She asked, “How are you doing?”
Of course, I said, “Oh, doing just fine.”
I lied.
I’m really not doing just fine.
I love my toddlers. In fact, I used to be a stay-at-home mom. We used to have a routine and the kids never complained because they weren’t used to having a life outside of the house, but you see things are different now. I’m not suddenly finding myself a stay-at-home mom again—because trust me, if I were, I would be a lot more organized about it—but instead, I’m finding myself in this unnatural fulltime career at home thing.
Yes, we’re all home, but I’m working all the time, my husband is working all the time, and the kids are going crazy because they miss their teachers and their friends.
This situation we all find ourselves in isn’t a good one.
I have a teaching certificate. Teaching children is my career, so this should be a piece of cake for me, right? No. I teach middle school. Now, I teach preschool. I have no clue if my son’s messy handwriting is going to roll in kindergarten next year, and I have no clue if the way I am teaching his preschool packets makes sense for his little mind. Jessilynn is out of control and all the discipline and routine her daycare teachers have spent two years putting into her is gone. I have no control over her little three-year-old self. Instead of napping right now, she’s sitting in a recliner with an iPad eating Doritos.
I’m failing at this gig.
Not to mention, my online teaching approach is all over the place. I have changed my plan for my students weekly because I’m figuring out a lot about what doesn’t work and little about what does work. Do you know why? Because teachers weren’t made for this kind of teaching. We build relationships, we have a lot of laughs, we play a lot of games, and somewhere in there we teach them stuff. We don’t organize packets that the kids pick up by the door and watch them work independently all day. There is so much that teachers are missing right now, and those things are crucial towards our success in teaching children.
I’m going to level with you. The other night, I sat in my bed and cried. I just had a good cry.
I love my toddlers so much, but I need a break. I cried because I feel guilty over feeling that way. Shouldn’t I be enjoying all this extra time together?
I’m not having any luck improving my son’s handwriting and nothing I do seems to make letter sounds make sense to him. I cried because I worry he will be behind next year because I couldn’t do this for him.
I can’t see my students. I cried because I miss my other 24 kids. I cried because I don’t know how they’re doing. I cried because I can’t give them a big hug.
I’m lonely. I cried because I miss my coworkers and my work family. I miss the jokes they make about my eating habits, and I miss bonding over cute shoes and cardigans.
I’m exhausted. I cried because trying to mother and wife and daughter and teacher is a lot for a day when you’re trying to do it all at the same time.
I’m going to channel some William Faulkner and give you some stream of consciousness writing.
Here is the inside of my brain right now:
I haven’t talked to my mom today. I wonder how my grandmother is doing. I haven’t hugged my husband in weeks because all we seem to do anymore is pass by each other as we juggle the demands of our toddlers. I lost sleep the other night because I forgot to slip something in my students’ packets, which means they’ll be confused about the assignment because all of it isn’t there… will I be able to get into the school to slip it in before parents arrive to pick up packets? I wonder how they’re doing. I’ve been losing my patience too much with my kids. I need to be a better mother. Tomorrow I’m going to be better. Are my students checking their emails? Are they reading? Did that funny cat picture make them laugh last night? Am I assigning too much work? Are they completely overwhelmed? But what if they are behind next year? What am I going to make for dinner tonight? When was the last time I brushed my hair? I really need to call my mom. How can I make Landon’s handwriting better? How can I get Jessilynn to start napping again. Is this runny nose just allergies? What if we run out of milk again and I have to go back to the store? What if I get sick and go to the hospital? Who will answer the emails from my students? Who will help Landon with his preschool homework? How will Chris manage it all?
I’m not doing just fine.
But in reality, none of us really are.
There is nothing okay about the current situation, so I think maybe just maybe, it is okay to not be okay right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.