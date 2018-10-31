Before actually gaining tiny humans in my life, I always imagined Halloween as family themed costumes, my husband and I smiling as our little offspring made their way up a stranger’s porch to “trick-or-treat,” and peaceful candy exchanges in the living room floor two hours past bedtime.
Oh boy, I was so misguided. What is Halloween with tiny humans actually like?
Have you ever witnessed a mother trying to contain a tiny human in Olive Garden on a Saturday evening at prime dinner hour? It is a lot like that. Add some scratchy, overpriced costumes, sidewalks, and buckets of candy, and you have yourself a Happy Halloween.
This year, our Halloween seemed to begin with a hint of optimism as both toddlers chose their respective costume quickly and without a fight. Jessilynn chose a monkey costume from Amazon, while Landon found himself drawn to the fake muscles of a Spiderman costume we happened by on a grocery trip at Walmart. However, knowing how toddlers never keep their minds made up for long, I dug out the costumes from previous years, all strategically bought a couple sizes too big.
Landon has spent weeks telling the world about his Spiderman costume. He was not just going to be Spiderman this year, but instead, he IS Spiderman. He’s been shooting me with pretend spider webs from his wrists for weeks.
With this kind of enthusiasm what could possibly go wrong? Well, everything apparently.
We began our dive into Halloween this year at Haunt at the Holthus. Because my three years of parenting has taught me a great deal, I packed every Halloween costume we have on hand in the trunk of my Pathfinder. When we arrived, we sat both toddlers in the trunk and encouraged them to pick one. The tiniest of the two tiny humans resisted at first, but whenever I informed her that there would be candy involved, she could not get the shark costume we happened to have on hand fast enough. She quickly decided that a baby shark would be way more relevant to 2018 than a monkey.
“Ba-by shark… do-do do-do-do…”
On the other hand, Landon had that look in his eyes. If you’re a parent, you know what look I’m talking about. The look that makes you want to return them to the hospital.
“No!” he began screaming over and over again. “No! No! No!”
My husband and I, having the entire situation under complete control, then decided to try and force the costume on his tiny body. Landon responded by yelling, “HELP!”
Keep in mind, this is all happening in the middle of a very crowded Holthus Convention Center parking lot.
Fast forward to 10 minutes later, Landon walked into the event holding his pumpkin shaped bucket dressed up as an angry three-year-old. Shockingly, he wore the costume perfectly.
The Halloween fail doesn’t end there either.
Whenever given the choice between a full-sized Hershey bar or a DumDum lollipop, both of my kids chose the DumDum. I spent all of Sunday night figuring out where I went wrong in raising them.
DumDums and Laffy Taffy are my least favorite Halloween candies. Really, any kind of taffy is more than welcome to find a different holiday to ruin. Chocolate is where it is at. I’m totally okay with the occasionally gummy worm or small box of Nerds though, but when given the choice, I’d never refuse the full-sized Hershey bar. This is exactly what is wrong with these kids these days.
I’ve spent the last couple days reminding my children that “we” like Hershey bars and Reese’s, not taffy and lollipops. Given the photo currently circulating Facebook of my son eating four lollipops at one time, my candy teachings are not sinking in with these kids.
The only thing I hate worse than Laffy Taffy is when it snows on Halloween. Talk about the universe’s way of sticking it to all the parents in the world.
The only thing more difficult than getting my three-year-old in a costume in the first place is getting his costume on over a winter coat and gloves. It is looking like a decent night tonight for trick-or-treating, but if there is anything I have learned about Nebraska in my four years of living here, the weather forecast is not always right.
Let’s all say a prayer for a snow-flake and Laffy Taffy free Halloween tonight. Given that Halloween is on a Wednesday night this year, I think I speak for every parent when I say that the universe is already giving us a sucker punch.
As my oldest and I play out World War III over his wearing of a costume tonight, I will try to remind myself that it will be these days that I will miss someday. I imagine one day my husband and I will share a good laugh over the years of “angry toddler” costumes and sugar highs.
For now, let’s take a moment to give all the kudos to the parents who will somehow manage to get their kids in bed before midnight and still manage to roll into work tomorrow running solely on the caffeine in their morning coffees.
Let’s also take a moment to mourn all the candies tonight that my daughter will take a single bite of before shoving underneath the couch and the Spiderman costume that will remain rejected and unworn by my three-rex.
Happy Halloween, folks.