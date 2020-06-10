I’m often in awe over the curiosity and wisdom my tiny humans place on my lap sometimes.
The way they see the world is so unique. They see things simple, yet adventurous at the same time. When an ant, crosses my son’s path, he instantly creates a life and a world in which he imagines the ant living in. For my strong-willed daughter, nothing is impossible whether it be convincing her dad to give her ice cream for breakfast or filling her own cup with ice and water.
Things are what they are. It is as simple as that.
Febreze is air perfume, or at least that is how my daughter sees it. Bracelets are arm necklaces, golden Oreos are yellow cookies, and peppermint candies and milk duds are “old people candy.”
Landon calls rectangle shaped pizza “fat pizza” and egg noodles are “fat noodles.”
There are two kinds of veggie straws: spicy (ranch) and boring (sea salt).
Club crackers are rectangle crackers and Doritos are triangle chips.
Sometimes it takes my husband and I awhile before we figure out their toddler speak. After all, we are only guests in their toddler world.
Jessilynn kept calling her Little Mermaid makeup table her “vin-yay.” After several weeks, it hit me last weekend that she is referencing the word “vanity.” Nevertheless, we all still refer to the purple, musical thing as her “vin-yay.”
All of their blankies have names, and honestly, it has become second nature to know them all. There are Jessilynn’s many “hole-y blankets,” which are her small cotton blankets that she has had since she was a newborn. Of course, there is also Hoot Hoot Blankie, Pony Blankie, Blue Blankie, Dino Blankie, Polka Dot Blankie…. The list goes on… But it isn’t wise to ever retrieve the wrong one during a late evening tantrum. Each one has it’s own unique super power, ya know?
Everything in their world has it’s own unique name and purpose, and they see everything in its simplicity. Sometimes I’m envious of that.
Freckles are face polka dots, and Jessilynn’s cousin Brihannah will always be “Ba-Hannah.” And my sister, Emilee, isn’t Aunt Emilee, but instead she is “Ba-Hannah and Robby’s mom.
My husband and I have very simplistic professions as well. Daddy does “important things” at work. I’m pretty sure the kids think he is single handedly responsible for electricity.
And Mommy? Well, she teaches words, but Miss Teresa, Mommy’s best friend, teaches fish, volcanoes, numbers and science, which is way cooler.
Only big people can have coffee because big people get less sleep than tiny people.
Mommy doesn’t have stretch marks on her tummy, she has stripes like a zebra, and Mommy isn’t fat, she is soft like a pillow.
Flip flops are “slips,” and the kids’ favorite movie is Despicable Me (the one with the birthday party).
The bottles on top of the pantry are “Mommy’s spicy drinks,” and she drinks those a lot when she’s got the grouchies.
The grouchies? That is what people get when they’re grumpy.
Broccoli pieces are baby trees, and asparagus is a furry green bean.
Babies pop put of belly buttons, and the mail lady and UPS guy really enjoy bringing Mommy presents.
Everything is beautiful and simple through a toddler’s eyes.
Wouldn’t it be wild if we all saw the world like they do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.