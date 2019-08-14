As I am typing up this little piece, my kids are in their beds across the hallway having their little nightly chat.
I can hear them ranting over the monitor that sits beside my bed on the nightstand. Landon is driving his Hot Wheels car along the lamp that sits on his headboard bookshelf. Jessilynn is laying back on her pillow kicking her feet above her head. Little giggles slip over the monitor speakers every time little JBug gets her toes all the way back to her headboard. The two are mumbling on about tomorrow, which happens to be Monday, but by the time this hits print, will only be a distant memory in the past.
Landon has his preschool open-house tomorrow and excited doesn’t even begin to cover the emotions floating around in that room across the hall. Jessilynn is excited even though the whole event really has nothing to do with her other than the fact that she gets to visit Mommy’s plants in the “big kid” classroom after her brother’s orientation (Landon is attending preschool at St. Joe’s, so he’ll only be on the other side of the building three afternoons a week).
There is so much excitement tonight, yet I am finding myself in quite the funk. When did this happen? I’m certain I was rocking him to sleep with his pacifier tucked neatly between his gums just yesterday. That same rocking chair that can’t seem to find its place in the house as of late. The thing is bulky and fits nowhere neatly, yet I am adamant on keeping it in the bedroom even though it really just holds all the bed’s decorative pillows. Sometimes at night before I fall asleep, I stare at the rocking chair sitting in the corner of the room and I reminisce on all the late nights spent in that thing. That rocking chair has gotten us through two babies, ya know, and if my uterus doesn’t stop hurting every time I see a cute baby, then it may be three here before too long (kidding… I think…).
Parenthood is such a catch 22 because while I love every second of watching my kids grow up, I simultaneously reach for and miss every passing phase. My daughter is turning three next month and I still can’t stop thinking about all that time we spent in our living room floor trying to get her to crawl because she was the laziest baby this world has ever seen. She’d roll everywhere. Once she figured out the convenient roll, she saw no reason in developing her abilities into crawling, much less walking. She eventually did decide to crawl and walk, but my goodness, she hasn’t lost that stubbornness. She takes orders from nobody.
She walked not because we wanted her to, but because SHE wanted to. In other news, Landon isn’t using a potty seat anymore, which is fabulous given that it hit me recently that there isn’t potty seats at preschool and we had about a week to meet the challenge, but there is something about tucking that thing in the closet that has me down. When they were babies, people always used to warn me about this. They’d say things like “Don’t blink!” or “They grow up so fast!” I never really understood what everyone was talking about until now. I’m the proud parent of a four-year-old and an almost-three-year-old, but I have no idea where the time went. I’m afraid I may have blinked at some point. It comes out of nowhere.
One minute you’re changing diapers and complaining about the price of diapers and the next minute you’re tucking the Paw Patrol potty seat away in the closet and both toddlers are using the toilet like two little miniature adults. You blink and the tiny humans have entered a new phase with absolutely no warning. I’ve decided because of this that parenting is both amazing and horrifying.
I just know that I’m going to blink really quick on accident one of these days and they’ll be moving into their college dorms. I have this urge to hang onto every minute with them—soaking in every last baby giggle until I’m saturated to the brim—but life keeps moving on so quickly that I’m finding myself lost in the moments. I guess that’s just it—the joy of parenthood.