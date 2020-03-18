As I was watching the president’s address the other night about the COVID-19 outbreak, I had this profound thought, “This is going to be in the history books one day.”
We have core subjects dedicated to studying this sort of thing—our world’s history.
Sometimes it is even alarming to me to think about how future generations will pick this thing apart for years giving theories on how we could have handled it better. Our shortcomings will he the topic of essays for many years to come.
I remember 9/11 like it was yesterday. Several weeks ago, I went on a field trip to the SAC museum. One of their exhibits is dedicated to the 9/11 attacks. There is even a large timeline that outlines every move taken that day. As I stood there reading each bullet point on the timeline, it was surreal to me. I remember all of those things like it was yesterday. Of course, I was only in the 4th grade at the time of the attacks, so my perspective is much different, but I do remember. I remember that evening well. My family and I ate our dinners piled in front of the television waiting for updates. There was this profound fear among us—the unknown of the future. I remember at one point in the evening my mom turned to my dad and said, “This will be in the history books one day.”
By the time I was a senior in high school, 9/11 had its own piece of our history books. On more than one occasion, usually around its anniversary, my teacher would have us journal about what we remember from that day. “Where were you on 9/11?”
I loved studying for history tests with my dad. He always had this personal connection with the parts he had actually witnessed. When he goes into history mode, you get much more than a textbook description. When Ronald Regan brought down the Berlin Wall in the 80s, my dad knew this would be in the history books one day. As he followed the whole thing on the radio, he carefully documented every moment in his brain because he knew in that minute, the world was witnessing history.
When President Obama was elected president, I remember sitting in the floor in front of the television watching the results. I was tired and really wanted to stop watching CNN, but I had to see it. I knew this would be a historical moment, one for the history books.
My husband, a professional sport’s fan, was profoundly sitting on the couch the other night staring at the television. As I walked down the hallway, he said, “The NBA is shut down.” Before one could process, all sports had been shut down. Heck, even Disney World has closed. There is no March Madness this year.
Schools are closing. Businesses are closing. Events all over the world are cancelled. Grocery stores are empty.
The COVID-19 virus is upon us and all we can do it look to other countries and draw notes upon their action plans to determine ours.
We are witnessing history right now. Isn’t that chilling?
We won’t know what we did right, what we did wrong, or the profound effects of any of this until historians are detailing it into our history books. We are swimming in the unknown right now because this is a first. This is history in the making.
Stay well, everyone, and may we pray that we can come together to ride this historic wave together.
