My husband and I conflict a lot in our parenting styles.
I am the parent that rarely says no to anything, and Chris is that parent that foresees all the damaging effects of whatever it is I am saying yes to and says no before anything is burned down or destroyed.
A few times a week I am caught standing next to my husband as he mumbles, “I told you so.”
I blame my momma for this. She was a yes parent. Don’t get me wrong, when momma gave you “the look” you ran for cover because an angry Momma was not good, but when I think back on the crazy crap she allowed us to do as kids, she was definitely a yes parent.
When my brother got into skateboarding, Momma allowed him and his friends to build a giant skate park in the backyard. In the end, Daddy got dragged into helping and I think by the end, he was even quite proud of his work.
In the hot heat of summer, Momma would drag the water hose to the top of our gravel driveway and let us make a river with the rock. We’d track mud all through the house, but Momma dealt with it. She’d remind us that we were the reason her living room carpet was stained, but come the next hot July afternoon, there she’d be dragging that hose back out for us.
In the winter, my brother and I couldn’t handle just sledding. We always had to up the danger component. We would work days on giant ramps made out of snow and ice. Once our masterpiece sledding parks were built, Momma would stand in her kitchen window and watch us, hoping none of us broke our necks because by the time we were done half of the neighborhood kids has joined us.
No matter what season it was—a summer spent playing paintball in the woods behind the house or a winter spent snowboarding and sledding on courses not fit for anyone wishing to see their eighteenth birthday—Momma always had room for everyone we had pulled into our nonsense. She was everyone’s Momma. When you showed up with us at the front door, she had something for you to eat and a gallon of sweet tea waiting in the fridge.
For awhile, I turned her kitchen into a food drive through. For a week, I made my family pay me for Little Debbie’s out of the pantry.
But Momma just went with it.
Us kids didn’t just make simple forts around the house on a rainy day. Half of the time, we’d turn the whole house into a massive fort.
But Momma just went with it.
One time my brother and I found some paint in the garage and decided we would repaint our room. Momma came home and looked at it in terror.
But Momma just went with it.
Thinking back on it, we were really terrible to Momma, especially when it came to pranks. Sometimes we would put a rubber band around the sink sprayer and wait for her to come turn the sink on, then, of course, we’d run as fast as we could. One time we put a green goo sticker on the top of the door entry in the kitchen to see how long it took for mom to try and wipe it off. To this day, the sticker is still there because it makes Momma laugh when she looks at it. We did everything from fake dog poop on her bed to rearranging stuff on the kitchen counters when she wasn’t looking. Knowing how OCD Momma was, it wasn’t hard to ruffle her feathers a little bit.
That was Momma growing up. Whatever we wanted to do, she went with it.
Now that Momma is now a MawMaw to six grandbabies, she reminds us often that the messes won’t be here forever. One day we will blink and the playroom stuffed full of toys will be an empty guest bedroom. Looking back on all the chaos we placed on Momma over the years, I see now that she was soaking all of it in because she knew she would miss it one day.
When I find myself overwhelmed by the mess I just let my toddlers make, I try to think about Momma and remind myself that one day I’ll miss this mess too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.