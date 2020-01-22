Before I started teaching, I attended a training with ESU 6 in Seward.
Something said there really hung with me. Ya’ know, sometimes in life certain quotes just hang with you. I was brand new to the profession, having just left my Features Editor job at the paper. Jumping careers was one of the scariest things I have ever done, and to be honest, as I sat in this weeklong training surrounded by all these teachers who never had a doubt in their mind they wanted to be a teacher, I was horrified.
What was I thinking? I don’t know how to teach kids.
The only thing I had confidence in really was my knowledge of my content area. I had spent a huge chunk of my life taking classes on authors like William Faulkner and F. Scott Fitzgerald, and when I wasn’t swimming in literature, I was being pushed by a writing professor to write alongside the greats. And not to brag, but when I wasn’t doing that English-y stuff, I was minoring in philosophy and Spanish because I always enjoyed being busy in college.
I knew that stuff.
But there I was, sitting in this crowd of first year teachers listening to speakers talk about things like socioemotional development and scaffolding.
What in the world had I gotten myself into?
But then a speaker got up there and said the most profound thing: “They don’t care what you know until they know you care.”
Fast forward to now. Here I am in the middle of my second year of teaching.
When you walk into my classroom, your eyes might be drawn to the brightly colored paper planes stuck in the ceiling. You might even wonder how they got up there. Well, one of my seventh grade boys started it. Apparently getting these little things to stay up there requires quite the skill, which this particular student has taught a few of his peers.
I am a couple weeks into this fad and almost my entire ceiling has tiny paper planes in it. I did request some color variety last week, so the kids started mixing up their paper color.
You might be asking why.
Because I care. My ceiling is a neon colored representation of the relationship I have built with my students. I let them do this because I care, and my students know this. I am not sure if these kids will remember what a preposition is and I am not sure how much of the literature I teach them will stick, but I do know that they’ll remember those paper planes.
Last year, I was teaching fifth grade reading. We were doing an interactive notebook activity when someone’s glue stick ran out.
